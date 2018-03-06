ANC's Angola Cadres Star In New 'Musical Extravaganza'

A new musical exploring the lives of struggle leaders who fled South Africa for Angola at the height of apartheid will soon premiere at the State Theatre, where it is expected to make waves.

The musical, written by ANC Youth League (ANCYL) Shoshanguve branch chairperson Sello Maseko, will "celebrate unsung struggle veterans ... honouring numerous people who left everything in their quest for liberation and perished in camps across the continent as a result", a statement by the State Theatre reads.

"'Angola', dealing with corruption, greed, betrayal, love, sacrifice, redemption, politics and power, will leave you shocked by the events that took place in those camps. Though the characters are fictional, we envisage that the story will spark debate among many comrades."

"This is the story of our people who didn't return from the camps," said Maseko. "Everyone must come see it. We don't sugarcoat it – we tell it like it is."

"Angola" opens at the State Theatre in Tshwane on March 9, 2018.