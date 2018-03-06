All Sections
    06/03/2018 14:44 SAST

    At Least One Dead In Heist Shootout In Randburg

    According to an eyewitness, a group of robbers tried to rob the occupants of a white vehicle. 

    A man was shot and killed during a suspected cash-in-transit heist attempt on the corner of Oak Avenue and Republic Road near MultiChoice's Randburg offices on Tuesday morning.

    According to an eyewitness who asked not to be named, a group of robbers tried to rob the occupants of a white vehicle.

    "They tried to rob the double cab van [of] money – and then there was a shooting. It was horrible," the witness said.

    The witness added that one of the suspects was shot, before being dragged back into a getaway car.

    In a video doing the rounds on social media, a man dressed in a black shirt and shorts, with a balaclava over his head, can be seen standing next to a white bakkie, while firing shots at what is believed to be security officers.

    The man collapses while attempting to get into a moving white Ford Fiesta, bleeding profusely.

    The car then reverses and one of the men pulls his body into the car.

    Netcare911 spokesperson Tebogo Magoro confirmed that one of the suspects was shot and killed.

    "Reports from the scene indicate that this was an attempted cash-in-transit heist. Shots were fired between the two parties, leaving one suspect in his thirties with fatal injuries.

    "The armed robbers abandoned two of the vehicles they were travelling in, in close proximity to the scene – leaving the deceased suspect in one of the cars, before hijacking another vehicle and fleeing the scene. The driver of the hijacked vehicle was female and thankfully not injured," Magoro said.

    Police officials said they would comment on the matter during the course of the day.

