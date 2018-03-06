More Pain For Music Fans: 'Club 808' Cancelled!

Long-running music show, "Club 808" will air for the last time on March 30, following its cancellation by e.tv.

Over seven years on air, the variety music show has had a number of different presenters.

Current presenter Bontle Modiselle took to Twitter to confirm the cancellation, and to thank fans for their support.

"It's been an absolute pleasure entertaining those who watched, and I'll do so for the remainder of [the] season, and hereafter," she said.

Check it out!! Last week's episode went a little something like this...

Washa🔥🔥 #Club808 pic.twitter.com/lRqFrV0fdq — IG: Club808_ig (@Club808) March 5, 2018

Reacting to the news, many felt the show had run its course, while others hoped the channel could save it.

It's so sad that @Club808 has come to an end coz that's the show I've been enjoying every Friday😢😢 https://t.co/8mfFwzIQsK — 2tee_SA (@2tee_mac) March 2, 2018

Why mara ... aa hle ... dats my fav show tuu — SomeBody's Sunshine (@Dk_Mosia) March 2, 2018

i saw it coming, the time slot they gave u guys was problematic nje. anyway i wish the best in life. you and Lawrence did the damn thing — boitshoko (@sennelo1) March 2, 2018

I knew it was heading there, when they moved it to 16:30 timeslot — EFE 👑 (@SizakeleZulu1) March 3, 2018

Exactly it was no longer about music but about celebrities dancing,they would play a 3:30 minute video for 0:59 seconds, good riddance. — Buhlebomnguni Qwabe (@B_comQwabe) March 3, 2018

Until March 30, the show airs every Friday at 4.25pm on e.tv.