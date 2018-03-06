All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    06/03/2018 14:49 SAST

    More Pain For Music Fans: 'Club 808' Cancelled!

    After a seven-year run, Friday afternoons will now be a little less musical...

    BontleModiselle/Instagram
    Bontle Modiselle.

    Long-running music show, "Club 808" will air for the last time on March 30, following its cancellation by e.tv.

    Over seven years on air, the variety music show has had a number of different presenters.

    Current presenter Bontle Modiselle took to Twitter to confirm the cancellation, and to thank fans for their support.

    "It's been an absolute pleasure entertaining those who watched, and I'll do so for the remainder of [the] season, and hereafter," she said.

    Reacting to the news, many felt the show had run its course, while others hoped the channel could save it.

    Until March 30, the show airs every Friday at 4.25pm on e.tv.

