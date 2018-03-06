All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    06/03/2018 08:57 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago

    'Shock, Deep Sadness' Following Death Of ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe

    Her death follows that of Beatrice Ngcobo, also an ANC MP, who died last week.

    GCIS

    Condolences continue to pour in for late ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe who died in a fatal car crash on Monday afternoon.

    Loliwe died after her vehicle overturned near Fort Hare University in Alice, Eastern Cape while on her way from her parliamentary constituency office in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape, spokesperson of the ANC's Office of the Chief Whip Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement.

    ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said it was with "utter shock and sadness" the party had received news of the death of a second ANC MP in a matter of weeks.


    "Comrade Loliwe was a dedicated public representative who joined Parliament in 2014. She served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee (PC) on Labour and had previously served as the ANC Whip for the PC on Labour," Mhlauli said.

    Loliwe was also the Whip of the ANC's Caucus Disciplinary Committee (CDC) and part of the "formidable team" who conducted the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC, the statement said.

    "Her untimely departure leaves a deep void within structures of the ANC Caucus and Parliament as a whole. The people of South Africa have truly been robbed of one of the most dedicated public representatives," Mhlauli said.

    Others on social media, including South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, also voiced shock and sadness at the news of her death.

    According to News24 on Monday evening, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation while the circumstances of how the accident occurred remain unclear.

    Sizwe Kupelo, spokesperson for the department of health in the Eastern Cape, reportedly said she was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident and died instantly.

    MORE:ANCANC MPBeatrice NgocoboDeathFezeka LoliweJackson MthembuMPNewsParliamentSA News