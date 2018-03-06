'Shock, Deep Sadness' Following Death Of ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe

Condolences continue to pour in for late ANC MP Fezeka Loliwe who died in a fatal car crash on Monday afternoon.

Loliwe died after her vehicle overturned near Fort Hare University in Alice, Eastern Cape while on her way from her parliamentary constituency office in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape, spokesperson of the ANC's Office of the Chief Whip Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement.

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu said it was with "utter shock and sadness" the party had received news of the death of a second ANC MP in a matter of weeks.

It was with utter shock and sadness that we received , yet again , news of the death of another @MYANC MP last night . @Fezekaloliwe MP died yesterday afternoon after a car accident in the #Eastern Cape . Her death follows that of @BeatriceNgcobo ANC MP , a week ago . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) March 6, 2018

Comrade @Fezekaloliwe met her untimely death whilst returning from doing work in her @ParliamentaryConstituencyOffice and rushing to catch a flight from #Eastlondon to @ParliamentofRSA in #Capetown . To me its so painful as her death happened a day after we buried my mother . — Jackson Mthembu (@JacksonMthembu_) March 6, 2018



"Comrade Loliwe was a dedicated public representative who joined Parliament in 2014. She served as the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee (PC) on Labour and had previously served as the ANC Whip for the PC on Labour," Mhlauli said.

Loliwe was also the Whip of the ANC's Caucus Disciplinary Committee (CDC) and part of the "formidable team" who conducted the parliamentary inquiry into the SABC, the statement said.

"Her untimely departure leaves a deep void within structures of the ANC Caucus and Parliament as a whole. The people of South Africa have truly been robbed of one of the most dedicated public representatives," Mhlauli said.

Others on social media, including South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi, also voiced shock and sadness at the news of her death.

The news of the passing of #FezekaLoliwe are truly shocking! She died from a car accident earlier https://t.co/875ODQS4ji deepest sympathy goes to her family, friends and comrades. Met her on Budget Day after many years - she was as warm as I have known her in her SADTU days pic.twitter.com/AksiXnbwSm — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) March 5, 2018

#SACP received tragic news of the death of Fezeka Loliwe, the Party's Central Committee Member and @MYANC MP. Cde Fezeka Loliwe died after a motor vehicle accident late afternoon on Monday, 5 March 2018. Heartfelt condolences to Loliwe family, ANC, Alliance, Parlty, country. — SACP (@SACP1921) March 5, 2018

I am shattered by the tragic news of the death of Cde #FezekaLoliwe in a car accident this afternoon. Our heartfelt condolences to her family. May her soul rest in peace #RIPFezekaLoliwe pic.twitter.com/QU02yXAWV2 — Zama Mvulane ®️ (@zmvulane) March 5, 2018

Tragic news that #FezekaLoliwe has passed away. A hard working MP who served well on the SABC enquiry Committee.

Sincerest condolences to her family, friends and the ANC

Lala ngoxolo MaLoliwe 💐🙏🏽🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/Fx1ytrM0rY — Terri Stander (Noxolo) 🇿🇦 (@TerriStander) March 5, 2018

ANC MP #FezekaLoliwe died in a car accident, this is a big loss & remember her in the SABC inquiry. This leaves a void in the ANC caucus — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) March 5, 2018

May the humble and amazing Soul of Cde Fezeka Loliwe Rest in Power. — Mawonga Furmen (@MFurmen) March 6, 2018

Hon Cde Fezeka Loliwe, my Mheza, a TradeUnionist, People's MP, a Disciplinarian, an Advanced Cadre, A Communist to the End!!!!



Great Moment knowing you in this short life... May Your departed Soul Rest in Peace...'death be not proud'!!!



Aluta Continua!!!!! ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/mtfb8ol4pa — PJ Mnguni (@PJMnguni) March 5, 2018

According to News24 on Monday evening, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said a case of culpable homicide was under investigation while the circumstances of how the accident occurred remain unclear.

Sizwe Kupelo, spokesperson for the department of health in the Eastern Cape, reportedly said she was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident and died instantly.