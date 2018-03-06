All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    06/03/2018 10:01 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    These Videos Of People Saying Goodbye To Polony Will Have You Howling

    "The devil wears polony".

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    Enterprise polony.

    Barely three months into the new year, South Africa has gone through a helluva lot -- new president, a cabinet reshuffle and the arrest and pursuit of (some) Gupta family members.

    And now we've been forced to deal with the revelation that polony and other cold meats are the sources of the deadly listeriosis outbreak that has so far killed 181 people 78 of whom were babies.

    Over the weekend, South Africans were urged to rid their fridges of any cold meats after an Enterprise factory was identified as the source of the bacteria.

    Known for never letting anything slide, people took to social media to share how broken their hearts are to have to say goodbye to processed meats and the reactions guarantee you much-needed comic relief.

    Why not sing and make a music video about your problems?

    What better way to enjoy your bread than to rub it on that listeriosis?

    Since the announcement came after payday, many had to throw out their month's supply of cold meats which, understandably so, did not sit well with them.

    Warning: Strong language used in this video.

    For all the rappers out there, should you ever need a line, Twitter's got you, courtesy of the #AddPolonyToARapLine.

    In short:

