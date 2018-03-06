These Videos Of People Saying Goodbye To Polony Will Have You Howling

Barely three months into the new year, South Africa has gone through a helluva lot -- new president, a cabinet reshuffle and the arrest and pursuit of (some) Gupta family members.

And now we've been forced to deal with the revelation that polony and other cold meats are the sources of the deadly listeriosis outbreak that has so far killed 181 people 78 of whom were babies.

Over the weekend, South Africans were urged to rid their fridges of any cold meats after an Enterprise factory was identified as the source of the bacteria.

We are removing products that may be linked to the #listeriosis outbreak from our stores. Customers who bought any Enterprise product (incl Bokkie, Renown, Lifestyle, Mieliekip), or any Rainbow ready-to-eat products eg. Polony or Russians can return the product for a full refund. — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 4, 2018

Known for never letting anything slide, people took to social media to share how broken their hearts are to have to say goodbye to processed meats and the reactions guarantee you much-needed comic relief.

Why not sing and make a music video about your problems?

What better way to enjoy your bread than to rub it on that listeriosis?

Since the announcement came after payday, many had to throw out their month's supply of cold meats which, understandably so, did not sit well with them.

Warning: Strong language used in this video.

Bought this Polony yesterday and ate it, so therefore what must I do with it because they said they could kill me? 😢🤔 #listeriosis pic.twitter.com/0GCeLKPiVs — KGOTHATSO (@troublekay28_dj) March 4, 2018

For all the rappers out there, should you ever need a line, Twitter's got you, courtesy of the # AddPolonyToARapLine.

#AddPolonyToARapLine



His palms are sweaty, knees week arms are heavy, those are symptoms mans ate that polony... pic.twitter.com/YDDK0RZeqd — Scott Pilgrim (@MalcomXXtacy) March 5, 2018

Making Money Never Been An Issue 😎 ... Enterprise Polony Is The Issue 😭😷 .... Naah Meeaan #AddPolonyToARapLine — BOUJEE MILF 👑💕 (@Bossvandy) March 5, 2018

#AddPolonyToARapLine



"Every since you ate Polony yooooou! Started having a stiff neck and a sore throat. Confusion and a flue we've never seen before...." pic.twitter.com/dJEMepkN7F — General Bootleg Cele🐐 (@MinBhekiCele) March 5, 2018

