Are 'Yim'Lo' Confessions A 'True Reflection Of Society'?

The latest episode of Mzansi Magic's reality show "Yim'Lo" had many in their feels on Tuesday night.

On this show, TV personality Dineo Ranaka helps various people come clean to their loved ones about their double lives.

Tuesday's episode was about Thuli, who enlisted the help of the show to tell her parents that she'd been lying to them about going to work -- instead, for two years, she'd been doing sex work to make money to take care of her two children.

Thulisile has had enough of living a double life, but does she have the courage to live her truth in front of her family? Tune into #YimLo at 20:00. pic.twitter.com/nGE4okVRpv — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) March 6, 2018

Following her confession, Thuli's parents felt her anger issues were problematic and that she needed to address that.

Read: Are Mzanzi's Reality TV Shows Scripted?

Reacting to Thuli's story, some felt it was a true reflection of society and that she needed help and support and not judgement.

We're on here everyday discussing absent fathers, unemployment rate and sex being the easiest way to make money then turn around and be judgemental when you see it in real life?



Are you kidding me?#Yimlo — The General (@BontleMosia) March 6, 2018

Very difficult situation 💔, every parent wants the best for their kids #yimlo — SeapeiWaMahikeng (@Sasalurv) March 6, 2018

Such a comforting response from her dad. #yimlo — Millicent (@Millicent1026) March 6, 2018

Thuli's story is the reality of many ladies out here. Let us not act like we don't know that. #yimlo — Lebo... (@Lebo_070) March 6, 2018

#yimlo this episode reflects sad reality in our society. — Brian (@BrianMagamana) March 6, 2018

Others felt it was a confession too personal to share on national TV.

I really hope the people that go on #YimLo get paid for revealing such truths about themselves on national tv 💔



Imagine the shame after the show, the people that will be judging, your family especially kids 💔 — Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 6, 2018

I don't think everything needs to be aired on TV #Yimlo — Celiwe Mhlungu (@CeliweNgwane) March 6, 2018

And then there were those who'd rather keep the conversation light.

#yimlo how do you guys have such chilled parents . My mother will never be this calm.NEVER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HNsHP0C6Wb — 🌹⚘ Nomalungelo ⚘🌹 (@Nomah_sibiya) March 6, 2018

According to the show's producers, counselling is offered to participants who need it.