Are 'Yim'Lo' Confessions A 'True Reflection Of Society'?

The latest episode of Mzansi Magic's reality show "Yim'Lo" had many in their feels on Tuesday night.
On this show, TV personality Dineo Ranaka helps various people come clean to their loved ones about their double lives.
Tuesday's episode was about Thuli, who enlisted the help of the show to tell her parents that she'd been lying to them about going to work -- instead, for two years, she'd been doing sex work to make money to take care of her two children.
Thulisile has had enough of living a double life, but does she have the courage to live her truth in front of her family? Tune into #YimLo at 20:00. pic.twitter.com/nGE4okVRpv— Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) March 6, 2018
Following her confession, Thuli's parents felt her anger issues were problematic and that she needed to address that.
Reacting to Thuli's story, some felt it was a true reflection of society and that she needed help and support and not judgement.
We're on here everyday discussing absent fathers, unemployment rate and sex being the easiest way to make money then turn around and be judgemental when you see it in real life?— The General (@BontleMosia) March 6, 2018
Are you kidding me?#Yimlo
Very difficult situation 💔, every parent wants the best for their kids #yimlo— SeapeiWaMahikeng (@Sasalurv) March 6, 2018
Such a comforting response from her dad. #yimlo— Millicent (@Millicent1026) March 6, 2018
Thuli's story is the reality of many ladies out here. Let us not act like we don't know that. #yimlo— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) March 6, 2018
#yimlo this episode reflects sad reality in our society.— Brian (@BrianMagamana) March 6, 2018
Others felt it was a confession too personal to share on national TV.
I really hope the people that go on #YimLo get paid for revealing such truths about themselves on national tv 💔— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) March 6, 2018
Imagine the shame after the show, the people that will be judging, your family especially kids 💔
I don't think everything needs to be aired on TV #Yimlo— Celiwe Mhlungu (@CeliweNgwane) March 6, 2018
And then there were those who'd rather keep the conversation light.
#yimlo how do you guys have such chilled parents . My mother will never be this calm.NEVER!!!!! pic.twitter.com/HNsHP0C6Wb— 🌹⚘ Nomalungelo ⚘🌹 (@Nomah_sibiya) March 6, 2018
According to the show's producers, counselling is offered to participants who need it.