David Adjaye Unveils Plans For Awe-Inspiring Ghana Cathedral

British-Ghanaian architect Sir David Adjaye has returned to his historical hometown with plans to build the country's new national cathedral — a spectacular combination of Christian symbolism and Ghanaian heritage.

The cathedral is situated within 14 acres of newly landscaped gardens, and will house a series of chapels, a baptistery, a 5,000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal space, art gallery, shops, and other multi-use spaces.

"It is an immense honour to be granted the opportunity to contribute something of this scale and import to my home country," Adjaye says.

"I have sought to craft a building that not only understands its landscape, but one that will be unique to Accra and the Ghanaian nation."

Sir David Adjaye was recently knighted by the British monarchy, and won critical acclaim for his brand-new Smithsonian National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

The plans for the cathedral were unveiled this week at a ceremony marking the nation's 61st year as an independent state.

Check out some of the first images of the incredible building below: