Duduzane Zuma And Guptas Summoned To Appear Before Parliamentary Inquiry

The Gupta brothers and former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane have been summoned to appear before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture next week, though it is very unlikely that Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta will actually show up.

"Honourable Members, on March 13 we are meeting the Guptas and associates... we managed to get their lawyers. We have given them the date," inquiry chair Zukiswa Rantho told MPs on Wednesday, ahead of the start of the day's session.

She said separate letters calling on them to appear had been sent to the Guptas and Duduzane Zuma.

BREAKING: #EskomInquiry is to call "Guptas and their associates" including Duduzane Zuma next week Tuesday. Chair says they having liasing with their lawyers. #SABCNews — Bulelani Phillip (@BulelaniPhillip) March 7, 2018

"We want to deal with them separately, but on the same day [Tuesday next week]," Rantho said.

ACDP MP Steve Swart called for clarity on the actual appearance of the three Gupta brothers, who are currently being sought by the Hawks.

He wanted to know if the lawyer representing them – named on Wednesday as Ahmed Gani – had actually confirmed his clients' appearance on the day.

Committee secretary Disang Mocumi indicated that a letter had been sent to Gani asking this same question.

"I'm yet awaiting his email to see who is attending," he said.

Swart responded: "There is a wonderful saying that hope springs eternal; and, in this case, that they will appear next week. It's highly unlikely."

It is widely speculated that the Gupta trio is currently in Dubai.