Gigaba Given 10 Days To Prepare For Eskom Inquiry

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba has 10 days to prepare for his appearance before the Eskom Inquiry.

Gigaba was scheduled to appear before the portfolio committee on public enterprises on Tuesday, but sent a letter to the chair, Zukiswa Rantho, on Friday March 2, requesting an extension.

The committee members accepted his request.

Gigaba has been caught up in dealing with matters relating to the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

The home affairs minister on Tuesday confirmed at a media briefing that Ajay Gupta and his brother Atul are not South African citizens, News24 reported. Gigaba provided clarity on the process of their naturalisation. Allegations were made that Gigaba helped fast-track the process for them in 2015.

Gigaba is expected to testify on his tenure as public enterprises minister between 2009 and 2014. He has been criticised for the regression of several state-owned enterprises under his watch.

He asked the oversight committee for more time to prepare for his appearance at the inquiry, and wants specificity on the matters he should account for, City Press reported.

"The requests are aimed at allowing me to prepare properly and comprehensively on relevant topics rather than expending resources on issues that might not be of any interest.

"I further request a reasonable extension of time for my appearance before the committee because the list of topics on which I am expected to account is onerous.

"I require time to peruse the documentation relevant to the aspects mentioned by the inquiry with the team," he wrote in the letter seen by City Press.

