    • ENTERTAINMENT
    07/03/2018 12:49 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Here's Why Everyone's Talking About That Marah Louw And Shona Ferguson Scene

    We're seriously crushing on Marah Louw this Wednesday.

    Gallo Images/Sowetan/Antonio Muchave
    Marah Louw.

    There's no doubt how talented renowned actress/singer Marah Louw is, so her performance on drama series "The Queen" reminded many why they love her — and we're in the same boat.

    In the series, Louw portrays Boitshwarelo (Boi) Maake, the matriarch of her family and sister to Jerry (played by Shona Ferguson), a well liked officer of the law in Tembisa.

    A heartbroken Jerry vowed to never forgive his sister, after he found out that she [Boi] knew about a relationship between his new wife, Vuyiswa (played by Zandile Msutwana), and his son Bakang (played by Thato Molamu) – and didn't tell him.

    Even the show's co-creator and producer, Connie Ferguson, was with us. She took to Twitter to stan for her husband in his scene with Louw.

    What followed was a series of emotional scenes which left all us literally gobsmacked.

    Fans of the show and lovers of art also sang Louw's praises.

    Mara, thank you for the talent – you're our WCW.

    MORE:EntertainmentMara Louwthe queenTV and FilmWCW