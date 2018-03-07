Here's Why Everyone's Talking About That Marah Louw And Shona Ferguson Scene

There's no doubt how talented renowned actress/singer Marah Louw is, so her performance on drama series "The Queen" reminded many why they love her — and we're in the same boat.

In the series, Louw portrays Boitshwarelo (Boi) Maake, the matriarch of her family and sister to Jerry (played by Shona Ferguson), a well liked officer of the law in Tembisa.

A heartbroken Jerry vowed to never forgive his sister, after he found out that she [Boi] knew about a relationship between his new wife, Vuyiswa (played by Zandile Msutwana), and his son Bakang (played by Thato Molamu) – and didn't tell him.

Even the show's co-creator and producer, Connie Ferguson, was with us. She took to Twitter to stan for her husband in his scene with Louw.

Watching @Shona_Ferguson cry like that on #TheQueenMzansi ripped my heart 2 shreds!😭😭😭 Funny how he's the one consoling me now telling me "baby it's just acting" like I don't know!😂 Now I'm crying & laughing at the same damn time!🙄😂😭 Bravo Mr. Sho!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾❤️❤️❤️ — Connie Ferguson (@Connie_Ferguson) March 5, 2018

What followed was a series of emotional scenes which left all us literally gobsmacked.

When the truth is too ugly to handle. Tonight Boizen says the unthinkable to Bakang. Don't miss it! #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/0BRrOfvYOH — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) March 6, 2018

Fans of the show and lovers of art also sang Louw's praises.

Mara Louw 👌👌👌 what an actress ❤ https://t.co/0djGAzslG4 — UnapologeticaLee (@LekgoloMo_) March 7, 2018

@Shona_Ferguson le mme Mara Louw, what a stellar performance! Acting at it's best. You had me on tears as though it was real. Well done! What an amazing episode. #TheQueenMzansi — Les Kay (@LesegoF) March 6, 2018

What a spectacular display of acting from Mara Louw and Shona Ferguson in that last scene 👏👏👏 absolute goosebumps 😢 #TheQueen #TheQueenMzansi — Sbu 🌻 (@iammohauntlhe) March 5, 2018

Mara, thank you for the talent – you're our WCW.