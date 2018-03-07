Listeriosis: Here Are The Shocking Numbers

The latest figures for South Africa's outbreak of listeriosis indicate that nearly 1‚000 patients have been infected, and that there have been at least 176 deaths caused by the food-borne bacteria listeria since January 2017. Most of those who succumbed (78) were infants less than 28 weeks old, and Gauteng has been hardest hit by the listeriosis outbreak.

The new figures, released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on March 3, come days after government identified the Polokwane Enterprise Foods plant, according to Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi, as the source of the deadly outbreak, which appears to be the largest in history.

Check out the figures in the graphics below: