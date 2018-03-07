All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS
    07/03/2018 07:50 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Murdered Taxify Driver's Family Expecting Visit From Gauteng MECs

    Siyabonga Ngcobo's body was found in a boot of a burnt Taxify vehicle on Thursday in Pretoria.

    Twitter: @NobuhleMbonamb2

    Gauteng's MECs for community safety and roads and transport are on Wednesday expected to visit the family of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo.

    Ngcobo's body was found in the boot of a burnt Taxify vehicle on Thursday near Unisa's Sunnyside campus in Pretoria.

    READ: Taxify Driver Burnt Alive: 'Leave No Stone Unturned'

    The purpose of the visit by community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi was to offer the provincial government's condolences and support to Ngcobo's family, said Ofentse Morwane from the department of community safety.

    "Both MECs have condemned the brutal murder in the strongest possible terms and called on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book," said Morwane in a statement.

    Morwane said the MECs have also called on members of the public to come forward and help authorities get to the bottom of the murder.

    Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said Ngcobo was discovered in the boot of a Chevrolet Aveo near the Unisa Sunnyside campus.

    Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding Ngcobo's death.

    The transport department said it was alleged that Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his car and taken to an open field in Sunnyside, where the vehicle was set alight.

    "The department condemns this inhumane deed in the strongest terms and calls upon law enforcement services to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the perpetrators," said spokesperson Collen Msibi.

    Related Coverage

    MORE:GautengMurderNewsPretoriaSA NewsSiyabonga NgcoboSizakele Nkosi-MalobaneTaxify