Murdered Taxify Driver's Family Expecting Visit From Gauteng MECs

Gauteng's MECs for community safety and roads and transport are on Wednesday expected to visit the family of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Langelihle Ngcobo.

Ngcobo's body was found in the boot of a burnt Taxify vehicle on Thursday near Unisa's Sunnyside campus in Pretoria.

The purpose of the visit by community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and roads and transport MEC Ismail Vadi was to offer the provincial government's condolences and support to Ngcobo's family, said Ofentse Morwane from the department of community safety.

"Both MECs have condemned the brutal murder in the strongest possible terms and called on law enforcement to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to book," said Morwane in a statement.

The gruesome death of Siyabonga Ngcobo, a Taxify operator, is not new and won't be the last. What we haven't spoken about are the reasons why men in the taxi industry mete out such brutal violence as a way of competing for economic opportunity. — Songezo Zibi (@SongezoZibi) March 4, 2018

Siyabonga Ngcobo didn't deserve to die. For all the reasons that are there, Siyabonga Ngcobo didn't deserve this gruesome death. Our heartfelt regrets and condolences to his family. It is now up to the police to deal with the matter. — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) March 6, 2018

The only difference between meter taxis and Taxify & Uber is that meter taxis have a story... a story of betrayal by our very own govt but can't tell it effectively enough while others have a sponsored ability to indulge the sympathy of the public https://t.co/VxDZuQWQ3m — SANTACO (@SA_Taxis) March 4, 2018

Morwane said the MECs have also called on members of the public to come forward and help authorities get to the bottom of the murder.

Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said Ngcobo was discovered in the boot of a Chevrolet Aveo near the Unisa Sunnyside campus.

Police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding Ngcobo's death.

The transport department said it was alleged that Ngcobo was shoved into the boot of his car and taken to an open field in Sunnyside, where the vehicle was set alight.

"The department condemns this inhumane deed in the strongest terms and calls upon law enforcement services to leave no stone unturned in finding and prosecuting the perpetrators," said spokesperson Collen Msibi.