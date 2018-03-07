South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) chief executive Terence Nombembe will assist Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as part of the Judicial Commission on State Capture, SAICA told its members and stakeholders on Wednesday.

The board of the organisation acceded to a request from Zondo "for Nombembe to be seconded" and said it was "in line with SAICA's strategy of proactive nation-building", according to SAICA board chair Lwazi Bam.

"In terms of the secondment, Nombembe will assist Zondo in the commission's investigative work for an initial period of six months," he said.

Bam added that with the increasingly negative public sentiment around allegations of corruption and state capture, the work of the commission would be critical to restoring waning public faith and putting South Africa back on the path of ethical governance and leadership.

"As part of restoring trust in our institutions and rebuilding the national institutions, the work of the commission will be an important foundation," Bam said.

SAICA's executive director of corporate services, Fanisa Lamola, will act as chief executive during this period to minimise any disruption to SAICA and its work.

"We wish the commission well in restoring the trust in the governance of the state's resources and restoring confidence in our economic system for the benefit of all South Africans," Bam said.