The State Capture Busters: Thumbnail Sketches

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday finally announced the team that will be tasked with investigating government corruption in the commission of enquiry he is leading.

Zondo and his team of six will probe all the allegations of state capture that have rocked South Africa for a decade. Here they are:

Dr Khotso de Wee

Executive director of Fort Hare Solutions at the University of Fort Hare, previously chief operations officer in the department of justice and constitutional development, previously acting secretary-general in the office of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, he should add administrative muscle.

Isaac Vincent Maleka, SC

Senior counsel, deputy chairperson of the disciplinary committee of the Independent Regulatory Board of Auditors, previously a judge on the high court and labour court, and also a panelist in the Cameroon Commission of Inquiry and the Hoexter Statutory Panel, and prosecuting counsel in the Motsuenyane Commission of Inquiry.

Maleka is a well-known senior advocate who appears in prominent lawsuits.

Terrence Mncedisi Nombembe

Chief executive officer of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), panelist on the High Level Panel that was established by the Speakers' forum to table a report on the impact of legislation in South Africa, chairman of the Gauteng Ethics and Anti-Corruption Advisory Council, a board member of the South African Reserve Bank representing government, and previously the auditor-general of South Africa for a period of seven years.

He has also started an inquiry at SAICA into whether or not KPMG violated its code of conduct in relation to its work for the Gupta family empire.

Leah Gcabashe, SC

Senior counsel, vice-chairperson of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates 2017/18, member of Advocates For Transformation and appointed as an acting judge of the high court in various divisions over the past eight years.

Paul Joseph Pretorius, SC

Senior counsel, a panel member of the Singapore International Mediation Centre from 2014, member of the SA Law Commission working group on arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

Pretorius is an expert in mediation and works in both Singapore and South Africa. He is a highly regarded advocate who has advised on various reports into state capture in various inquiries.

Thandi Victoria Norman

Senior counsel, and chairperson of Advocates For Transformation In Kwazulu-Natal, a member of the Judicial Services Commission, previously appointed as an acting judge in various divisions of the high court.