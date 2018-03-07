WATCH: This Hilarious Parody Song Featuring Malusi Gigaba Is A Huge Hit 🔥

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has a lot on his plate with the Guptas' South African citizenship saga, but his 2018 Budget speech gave the SA music another parliamentary banger – his new hit "We Gonna Be Right".

Addressing Parliament in February in his budget speech, Gigaba broached the subject of economic downfall by referencing U.S. hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar's song "Alright", saying: "We gonna be right... We gonna be alright".

Wits University medical student Thabo "Tboy Daflame" Moagi saw an opportunity too good to mis – he mixed and created a Gigaba version of the song, which can now be found on YouTube and various music platforms.

'Tboy Daflame' is the same artist who gave us that other Parliamentary hit, "Ubaba kaDuduzane". He's well on his way to a second hit song, by the look of it his new parody will be the jam to get down to come the weekend.

If you didn't hear "Ubaba kaDuduzane" when it first took social media by storm, don't panic; it's here: