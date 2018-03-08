Big Brands Celebrate International Women's Day

Many companies paid it forward on International Women's Day by raising important issues that affect women all over the world. In particular, fast food chain McDonald's, Marie Claire and Vodafone did something extra to make women feel appreciated.

1. Women's magazine Marie Claire launched a new campaign to stamp out harassment, discrimination and bullying in the workplace. They teamed up with illustrator Laura Quick, who drew a series of touching images titled Flip the Finger.

2. Vodafone released a short film raising the issue of gender stereotypes and its work to improve gender diversity and women's empowerment.

The film, "Raising Voices", by Santo London, features child actors asking questions such as "Why are almost all superheroes men?" and "Why have there been so many male presidents, but so few women?".

3. The iconic golden arches of some McDonald's franchises in the United States were flipped to celebrate International Women's Day.

The gesture went beyond the outdoor signs, including all of the fast food brand's social media logos in the M-to-W campaign. One hundred restaurants had special packaging and uniforms for the day.