    08/03/2018 16:10 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    BREAKING: CCMA Overturns Eskom Legal Head Suzanne Daniels' Suspension

    Decision to suspend her was "unfair labour practice", says commission – and awards her five months' salary as compensation.

    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    BREAKING NEWS

    South Africa's Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has overturned Eskom's suspension of the parastatal's legal head, Suzanne Daniels, and awarded her compensation to the value of five months' salary.

    The judgment and award were made on Tuesday, and the CCMA report released on Thursday, when it was quickly shared on Twitter.

    In November last year, Eyewitness News (EWN) revealed that Daniels had called Eskom's payments to Gupta-linked companies Trillian and McKinsey "brazen theft" when testifying at Parliament's inquiry into state capture at the utility.

    She implicated former Eskom executives Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh, Edwin Mabalane, Prish Govender and Charles Kalima in the alleged frauds, and also claimed that the details were contained in a report she had submitted to then-public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

    Daniels was suspended in October, after submitting her report to Brown, and had been fighting Eskom in the CCMA since January this year.

    MORE:EskomEskom InquiryGuptasNewsstate captureSuzanne Daniels