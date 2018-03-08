BREAKING: CCMA Overturns Eskom Legal Head Suzanne Daniels' Suspension

BREAKING NEWS

South Africa's Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has overturned Eskom's suspension of the parastatal's legal head, Suzanne Daniels, and awarded her compensation to the value of five months' salary.

The judgment and award were made on Tuesday, and the CCMA report released on Thursday, when it was quickly shared on Twitter.

Here is the full CCMA arbitration award ordering that suspended @Eskom_SA legal head be reinstated by Eskom with 5 months pay in compensation for her unfair suspension. https://t.co/GGFVDl6Nna pic.twitter.com/POMRZ1Xuwj — Chris Yelland (@chrisyelland) March 8, 2018

In November last year, Eyewitness News (EWN) revealed that Daniels had called Eskom's payments to Gupta-linked companies Trillian and McKinsey "brazen theft" when testifying at Parliament's inquiry into state capture at the utility.

She implicated former Eskom executives Matshela Koko, Anoj Singh, Edwin Mabalane, Prish Govender and Charles Kalima in the alleged frauds, and also claimed that the details were contained in a report she had submitted to then-public enterprises minister Lynne Brown.

Daniels was suspended in October, after submitting her report to Brown, and had been fighting Eskom in the CCMA since January this year.