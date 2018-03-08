Brows On Super Fleek Anyone? Say Hello To The Halo Brow

Just when we thought our eyebrows were finally on fleek, in 2018 we may need to up our game in the eyebrow department.

Say hello to halo brows!

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on Mar 1, 2018 at 1:01pm PST

"I was having a conversation with a friend trying to come up with a new idea for a look, and all of a sudden it came to me that I should connect my brow tails," said 16-year-old Hannah Lyne in an interview with POPSUGAR.

"The look was influenced by fishtail brows, seeing the way my brows flicked upwards inspired the idea of just carrying the brow on until it met in the middle," the U.K.based beauty enthusiast added.

A post shared by hannah lyne (@hannahdoesmakeupp) on Mar 3, 2018 at 1:00pm PST

In case you thought that was a bit unconventional, it turns out fishtail and bejewelled brows are something we can expect to see more of in 2018.

If you're keen to try out these trends, here are some photos to inspire you:

A post shared by mia designs (@mia__designs) on Mar 7, 2018 at 10:11pm PST