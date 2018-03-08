Nandi Madida Bought Land For Baby Shaka, And We're So Here For It

Singer/songwriter and businesswoman Nandi Madida has revealed the present she bought her son Shaka on his first birthday in November last year – a piece of land.
Madida took to Instagram to share the proud moment and her reasons for doing it.
"This was a very proud moment for me as his mother, because this is a legacy that will last for many generations to come. It's the same as Colour (my fashion line) and the other businesses I'm a part of –which you'll soon learn about. I want my children to understand generational wealth.
"Having grown up in Durban North and having parents who come from rural KZN Maphumulo, I learnt from both backgrounds that generational wealth is more important than buying things that lose value over time (cars, clothes etc.). I am who I am because of my parents, grandparents and my ancestors. I owe it to my kids to also play my part," Madida said on Instagram.
She said she has started building a farm for him on the land, which he will one day hand over to his children.
And we're all inspired:
This is so important. 🙏🏼💫👏🏼— SilethiweNdlovu. (@SilethiweNdlovu) March 8, 2018
So proud of u @Nandi_Madida property is investment. Wat a birthday present— Lettie Mathobela (@MathobelaLettie) March 8, 2018
This is more of a legacy.....woman of virtue!!!!— Mogoshadi-👑👑 (@madithame) March 8, 2018
We're here for your leadership Mrs Madida,