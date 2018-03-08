Nandi Madida Bought Land For Baby Shaka, And We're So Here For It

Singer/songwriter and businesswoman Nandi Madida has revealed the present she bought her son Shaka on his first birthday in November last year – a piece of land.

Madida took to Instagram to share the proud moment and her reasons for doing it.

"This was a very proud moment for me as his mother, because this is a legacy that will last for many generations to come. It's the same as Colour (my fashion line) and the other businesses I'm a part of –which you'll soon learn about. I want my children to understand generational wealth.

"Having grown up in Durban North and having parents who come from rural KZN Maphumulo, I learnt from both backgrounds that generational wealth is more important than buying things that lose value over time (cars, clothes etc.). I am who I am because of my parents, grandparents and my ancestors. I owe it to my kids to also play my part," Madida said on Instagram.

She said she has started building a farm for him on the land, which he will one day hand over to his children.

And we're all inspired:

