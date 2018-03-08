All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS
    08/03/2018 10:41 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago

    Twitter Asks: Has Malusi Gigaba Contracted 'LIE-steriosis'?

    Whatever his illness is, he just needs to play some Candy Crush, and he's "Gonna Be Right".

    Bloomberg via Getty Images
    Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba.

    Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba's week has gone from bad to worse, as the pressure regarding his ties with the Guptas continues to be piled on.

    The stress appears to have affected his health; he called in sick just minutes before the National Assembly resumed question time on Wednesday, as Parliament prepared to continue grilling him on whether or not he used his influence inappropriately to fast-track the citizenship of various Gupta family members.

    Getty Images
    Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba.

    After flat-out contradictory statements – last year he told Parliament that five members of the family were South African citizens, and justified the fast-tracking of their naturalisation, whereas now he insists that no Gupta received SA citizenship despite evidence in the public domain – both MPs and the voting public are calling him out as a liar, and mocking his claims of being "too ill" to answer questions.

    Twitter managed to cross the line immediately, as always. The prevailing theory among the twitterati is that eating state-owned "Enterprise" has left him with a case of "Lie-steriosis".

    Tweets also poked fun at him for getting caught playing "Candy Crush" during President Ramaphosa's state of the nation address last month, and Gigaba's reference to Kendrick Lamar's "Gonna Be Right" during the Budget speech in his previous role as Minister of Finance.

    Here's what tweeps had to say:

    MORE:Duduzane ZumaHome AffairsMalusi GigabaPolitics