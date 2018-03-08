Twitter Asks: Has Malusi Gigaba Contracted 'LIE-steriosis'?

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba's week has gone from bad to worse, as the pressure regarding his ties with the Guptas continues to be piled on.

The stress appears to have affected his health; he called in sick just minutes before the National Assembly resumed question time on Wednesday, as Parliament prepared to continue grilling him on whether or not he used his influence inappropriately to fast-track the citizenship of various Gupta family members.

Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba.

After flat-out contradictory statements – last year he told Parliament that five members of the family were South African citizens, and justified the fast-tracking of their naturalisation, whereas now he insists that no Gupta received SA citizenship despite evidence in the public domain – both MPs and the voting public are calling him out as a liar, and mocking his claims of being "too ill" to answer questions.

Twitter managed to cross the line immediately, as always. The prevailing theory among the twitterati is that eating state-owned "Enterprise" has left him with a case of "Lie-steriosis".

Tweets also poked fun at him for getting caught playing "Candy Crush" during President Ramaphosa's state of the nation address last month, and Gigaba's reference to Kendrick Lamar's "Gonna Be Right" during the Budget speech in his previous role as Minister of Finance.

Here's what tweeps had to say:

Whoever did this, doesn't deserve data. Stru. pic.twitter.com/PsZTx8otg9 — Nomboniso Gasa (@nombonisogasa) March 7, 2018

#MalusiGigaba after realizing his lies are exposed,helped himself to polony to get ill — TheRealChironga (@EliahChironga) March 8, 2018

How do you wear a blue suit and tie, go on national television and tie yourself in a knot of blue lies #MalusiGigaba — Vezuchiy Fanashnikov (@fanamokoena) March 6, 2018

Minister Malusi Gigaba reporting to @ParliamentofRSA this morning too sick to answer questions 🤔 #MalusiGigaba pic.twitter.com/QkEjJmRqUC — Mampara of The Day (@dailymampara) March 7, 2018

#Guptas It seems Ramaphosa's move to send #Gigaba back to Home Affairs is a stroke of genius. Let him drown in his own lies. pic.twitter.com/YpQJbwVxr2 — lazola katywa (@LazolaKatywa) March 6, 2018

#MalusiGigaba the reason that he isnt in Parly is that hes got Listeriosis cos he ate state owned enterprise 😂😂😂 — Churchy Veron Bunu (@CVBunu) March 7, 2018

If you tell the truth, you don't have to remember anything - #MarkTwain #MalusiGigaba — Adam Craker (@crakeras) March 8, 2018

I heard he ate polony last night 😂#malusigigaba pic.twitter.com/Lj2qKTzKFr — LIEF LOOPY (@LiefLoopy) March 7, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: Malusi Gigaba is now "sick" after he ate enterprise polony for lunch. This happened after a new revelations about Atul Gupta permanent residency. — Wandile Khuzwayo (@wandilek) March 7, 2018