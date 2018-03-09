IEC Voter-Registration: Here's All The Information You Need

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has urged all South Africans to visit voting stations and register on Saturday and Sunday for the 2019 general elections.

The IEC launched a number of initiatives to encourage South Africans to register following a 2016 Constitutional Court ruling which required the IEC to update the voters' roll with complete addresses.

Wherever you are in SA, all registered voters need to check and confirm their address details at the correct voting station on 10-11 March, 8am-5pm. New registrations welcome. For more info, please go to https://t.co/h6uXA9sPgv or call us on 0800 11 8000. pic.twitter.com/oBDJnYjqWD — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 7, 2018

Why do you need to register?

"The voters' roll is a fundamental safeguard for free and fair elections. It is an instrument for facilitating electoral participation, which is placed at the disposal of political parties for campaign purposes," said chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo.

"It serves a functional purpose as a planning tool for accurate provision of electoral material and the avoidance of electoral fraud."

Despite its best efforts to collect the addresses of voters, the electoral commission does not have addresses for 2.8 million voters.

A further 3.5 million addresses are currently classified as "incomplete" or "generic".

A message from the President of South Africa.



Important to check if the IEC has your address.



Home Affairs will be opened this weekend for the IEC voter registration



Those 17 and older voting for the first time next year please take advantage. #RegisterToVote pic.twitter.com/lyx7hRIiWu — ANC Elections Head ( Chief ) (@MbalulaFikile) March 5, 2018

"We've been getting addresses during the by-elections, but this weekend is our biggest initiative to update the roll," said IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela.

Bapela was uncertain how many South Africans would show up to the 22 609 voting stations across the country, but remained optimistic.

"We are praying that every South African shows up because we need those addresses. We have launched an expensive advertising campaign telling South Africans that even if they don't have data to register online, they can do so at our voting stations."

During the by-elections contested yesterday, 7 March, in the Eastern Cape, the DA retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections. Tracy Leigh Weise is the new councillor in Ward 1 in Nelson Mandela Municipality. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 8, 2018

What documents do you need to register?

Voters are reminded to bring their green barcoded identification book (ID), or smart ID card or a valid temporary ID certificate.

Voters will be assisted to complete a registration form providing their home address at which they ordinarily reside. This will allow the electoral commission to place them in the correct voting district.

Proof of residence is not required.

How to find your voting station

Those who are uncertain about where to find their voting station are encouraged to call the electoral commission's contact centre on 0800 11 8000 on Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 17:00.

Alternatively visit the voting station finder app here.

You can also check if you are registered or not and where you are registered here.

