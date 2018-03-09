All Sections
    09/03/2018 07:14 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Last-Minute Bid To Stop 'Inxeba' Screening Fails

    Traditional leaders launched a late-night court bid to stop the film from returning to cinemas.

    City Press via Getty Images
    File picture.

    An attempt by the National House of Traditional Leaders to stop the showing of the film "Inxeba" has been rejected by the high court in Pretoria. According to media law specialist at Webber Wentzel Attorneys, Dario Milo, the traditional leaders filed papers late on Thursday night seeking to stop the showing of Inxeba on Friday.

    But their application was turned down.

    The film's screenings were stopped after the Film and Publication Board (FPB) slapped an X18 rating on the movie, meaning the film could only be shown at a sex shop as it was now classified as hardcore porn.

    City Press reported that an agreement was reached between the film makers and the FPB appeals tribunal to allow the film to be screened until the full application to have the rating overturned is heard in court later this month.

    The film is due to return to mainstream theatres on Friday. Inxeba's director, John Trengrove told the Mail & Guardian that the decision was a "vindicated victory."

    "The South African film and arts community still deserves to hear a real explanation of how The Tribunal arrived at such an embarrassing violation of our legal and constitutional rights in the first place. We look forward to more clarity on this score in the weeks to come," he reportedly said.

    The film will be shown at theatres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.

