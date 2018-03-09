Last-Minute Bid To Stop 'Inxeba' Screening Fails

An attempt by the National House of Traditional Leaders to stop the showing of the film "Inxeba" has been rejected by the high court in Pretoria. According to media law specialist at Webber Wentzel Attorneys, Dario Milo, the traditional leaders filed papers late on Thursday night seeking to stop the showing of Inxeba on Friday.

In urgent court in Pretoria for filmmakers and distributors of #Inxeba. National House of Traditional Leaders seeking urgent interdict against screening of film tomorrow morning. Tuchten J presiding. Began at 10:30pm after we were notified at 8:30pm. — Dario Milo (@Dariomilo) March 8, 2018

But their application was turned down.

Tuchten J dismisses urgent application of Natl House Traditional Leaders, Pretoria High Crt. Balance of convenience overwhelmingly favours filmmakers - have right to have film seen & public has right 2 see film; financial consequences; piracy problem, film already widely screened — Dario Milo (@Dariomilo) March 8, 2018

The film's screenings were stopped after the Film and Publication Board (FPB) slapped an X18 rating on the movie, meaning the film could only be shown at a sex shop as it was now classified as hardcore porn.

City Press reported that an agreement was reached between the film makers and the FPB appeals tribunal to allow the film to be screened until the full application to have the rating overturned is heard in court later this month.

#Inxeba -> So a settlement has been reached between the filmmakers and the FPB appeals tribunal. While the matter continues in court the film can return to cinemas on Friday with a 18SNL rating. So FPB has already admitted 18X is an unlawful ruling, basically @City_Press — Charl Blignaut (@sa_poptart) March 6, 2018

FILM: #Inxeba is returning to cinemas



The X18 rating given by FPB which saw the contriversial film being pulled from cinemas has been lifted after a court challenge by producers.



Film back on Friday. pic.twitter.com/L11hwbjImK — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) March 6, 2018

The film is due to return to mainstream theatres on Friday. Inxeba's director, John Trengrove told the Mail & Guardian that the decision was a "vindicated victory."

"The South African film and arts community still deserves to hear a real explanation of how The Tribunal arrived at such an embarrassing violation of our legal and constitutional rights in the first place. We look forward to more clarity on this score in the weeks to come," he reportedly said.

The film will be shown at theatres in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.