PICTURES: Loot Love, Ayanda Thabethe, Da Les And Heavy K Party Up A Storm In LA

Five South African stars are taking LA by storm for the African Getdown party hosted by Common.

The event celebrates the recent global success of African-inspired culture in the likes of "Black Panther", a number of recent music collaborations between African and U.S. artists, and the marquee accomplishments of a number of African and diaspora actors.

Anatii, Loot Love, Ayanda Thabethe, Da Les And Heavy K have taken to social media to share pictures from the trip so far.

Organiser Davin Phillips of Celebrity Services Africa said: "What we want to do is bring contemporary African creativity to the world, while also potentially creating collaborations between U.S. artists and producers and African artists, opening a cultural conversation between the two continents."

The main event took place on Thursday night at the Absolut Elyx House.

Here are some of the snaps from the trip and the party:



.



.



.



.

It seems too much fun was had, and we're green with envy.