Sascoc Inquiry: Perks For Spouses, Sexual Harassment And Fictitious Companies

The spouses and partners of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board members were given allowances of R2,400 a day during the 2016 Rio Olympics, The Citizen reported.

This while Sascoc reportedly claimed it could not set up a proper training camp for the Olympic team.

Hearings into governance problems at Sascoc are currently underway, and allegations from financial mismanagement to corruption and sexual harassment have emerged.

Day Seven of #ZulmanInquirySascoc into governance matters at Sascoc about to get underway.

Dismissed CEO Tubby Reddy, Lawyer Siven Samuels, Former Manager in the CEO's Office Jean Kelly and former CFO Vinesh Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/FtAMb0YEig — ✨ Hloni Mtimkulu ✨ (@Hloni__) March 8, 2018

This week, a Sascoc board member, Les Williams, reportedly said he met an investigator from a "fictitious" company, which claimed to be investigating bugging at the Sascoc office.

According to TimesLive, Williams said a case was opened regarding the fake company and a suspect was out on R30,000 bail.

Allegations were also made that Volleyball SA contributed to the report compiled by the fictitious company. There were also allegations of sexual harassment and the eligibility of the Sascoc elections in 2016.

Raymond Hack on why the current #SASCOC board is illegitimate following the 2016 elections. This is a matter that has caused a major division within the current board. #ZulmanInquirySASCOC @SPORTATSABC pic.twitter.com/h5HdaEhFcY — Velile Mbuli (@Veli_Mbuli) March 6, 2018

It also emerged that Sascoc board members spent less than 10 percent of their time discussing sports issues in recent months.

According to Daily Maverick, Sascoc is accused of contravening its own constitution, financial mismanagement and maladministration.

Among the allegations are charges that Sascoc money was allegedly used to fight personal battles, allegations of conflicts of interest and business contracts, and the alleged bugging of the Sascoc offices by a curious, possibly fictitious company.

Daily Maverick reported that, if the outcome of the hearings is that sports minister Thulas Nxesi dissolves the Sascoc board, South Africa could be banned from the Olympics as this would violate the International Olympic Committee's rules against government interference.

The hearings are being conducted by retired judge Ralph Zulman, attorney Shamima Gaibie and Dr Ali Bacher. They are set to last three months.