Vicki Momberg To Be Sentenced For Racist Rant

Vicki Momberg, the former real estate agent whose racist rant towards a black police officer was caught on camera, is expected to be sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Momberg was found guilty of four counts of crimen injuria on November 3 following her rant aimed at Constable David Mkhondo, who was trying to help her after an alleged smash-and-grab incident, which was filmed and shared online and aired on TV news.

In the video clip, Momberg can be heard complaining about the "calibre of blacks" in Johannesburg.

"The calibre of blacks in this town [varies] from the calibre of blacks in Durban. They're opinionated, they're arrogant, and they're just plain and simple useless. I am happy for a white person to assist me, or a coloured person, or an Indian person. I do not want a black person to assist me," she shouted.

"Let me tell you something. This is the type of police force we have got. We've got a low calibre of people working. If I see a black person, I will drive them over. If I have a gun, I will shoot everyone," she tells the officer before driving off.

Momberg claimed she "acted illogically" after the alleged smash-and-grab incident.

She said during sentencing proceedings that she had apologised several times for being racist, but her apologies had fallen on deaf ears.

She also accused prosecutor Yusuf Baba of laughing and intimidating her while she was testifying during arguments in mitigation of sentence.

Earlier this year during her trial, she told the Randburg Magistrate's Court that she would not have been able to identify the alleged smash-and-grab suspect.

"All I would have been able to say was that he was black," she testified.

During the trial, Constable Mkhondo testified that he, his supervisor and another colleague stopped at the Bel Air Shopping Centre in Northriding, north of Johannesburg, after the driver of a white VW Polo which was behind them, flashed its lights.

Mkhondo said the Polo also stopped and a woman got out and immediately started making racist slurs.

News24 reported that Momberg didn't deny Mkhondo's testimony, but instead said she was "intimidated" because she had been robbed by a black man.

"I hope he (Mkhondo) will one day understand what I felt like."

