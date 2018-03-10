Mmusi Maimane To Young People: 'We Ask You To Lend Us Your Vote For Five Years'

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has encouraged young people to register to vote. Maimane visited an IEC voting station at the Sedi Laka Primary school in Kaalfontein, accompanying two young people to register to vote.

He told journalists that Kaalfontein was one of the areas the DA was working hard to ensure it delivered services.

"I came here today because the most under-registered people are young people. We encourage them to register to vote because it is about their future."

Maimane said that Gauteng was leading the country when it came to living out the dream of a rainbow nation.

"In restaurants, workplaces, shopping malls, places of worship – wherever you look you see the dream of '94, a non-racial South Africa, integrated South Africa," he said.

"But, most important of all, the people of this province are leading our nation in voting for a better government and brighter future for themselves," he said.

Maimane said Gauteng had shown that change only comes at the ballot box.

"In the last general election in 2014, the ANC held onto power in this province by the skin of their teeth. They were 3% away from losing Gauteng," he said.

Maimane pointed out that this was followed by the 2016 local government elections, which saw new governments elected in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

He added that come the 2019 elections, young people must ensure that they pick a government that ends poverty.

Not missing an opportunity to take a swipe at the ANC, Maimane said that whilst the DA was trying to end poverty, some parties are introducing VAT, "wanting to take away just the ability for people to live," he said.

"We ask you to lend us your vote for five years, and if you feel we have failed you, vote us out. That is democracy," he said.

