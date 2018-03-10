All Sections
    Zodwa Wabantu Denied Entry Into Zambia, Deported Back To Mzansi

    But she could not be bothered.

    ZodwaWabantu/Instagram
    Zodwa Wabantu.

    Zambian immigration authorities have denied local entertainer Zodwa Wabantu entry into the country and deported her back to South African reportedly with no formal reasons given.

    Previously, however, when it was announced that Zodwa had been booked to perform in that country, officials banned her citing her pantiless stunts as the reason.

    Although Zodwa was initially booked to perform at Karasa's album launch Saturday, the Zambian Observer reports that the National Arts Council told the promoter, Sunset Sound Production, that she could only attend as a guest because allowing her to perform was against "public interest and national values".

    According to the publication, Zodwa arrived just after 9 pm on an SAA flight and was detained overnight at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.

    Lucky Cheelo Munakampe of Sunset Sound Production, the promotion company that was to host her told the publication that Zodwa was deported and left for South Africa aboard the 7:20 am flight on Saturday.

    But she's not bothered.

    Before leaving for Zambia, Zodwa shared a video saying she'd even worn a long dress out of respect.

    And the internet has a lot to say:

    Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.

