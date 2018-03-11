All Sections
    • NEWS
    11/03/2018 14:53 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Murdered Taxify Driver Siyabonga Ngcobo Will Be Laid To Rest In KwaZulu-Natal

    The funeral service will be in Inanda next weekend.

    Siyabonga Ngcobo.

    Slain Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo will be laid to rest next weekend following a funeral service in KwaZulu-Natal's Inanda township where he hails from.

    His aunt, Nosipho Mathunjwa said his body had been released from forensics and would be taken to Inanda this weekend to prepare for his send-off come next weekend.

    She thanked South Africans for the support shown towards her family during this time.

    "But I want to plead with South Africans not to stop with the movement. Even if we do find his killers, we must keep fighting for those kids who have dreams but then get murdered," she said in an interview with Eye Witness News.

    Taxify:

    People have left blame on the doorstep of the e-hailing taxi service for not acting fast enough when alerted to Ngcobo's kidnapping by a rider, Isaac.

    He also shared the link to his trip as he had not cancelled his trip.

    Responding to him, Taxify said it was investing the matter urgently.

    But people questioned why his location and information was not forwarded to law enforcement.

    #JusticeForSiyabonga:

    On Friday, the Not In My Name activist group joined by Uber and Taxify drivers and Ngcobo's fellow TUT students took to the streets of Tshwane to demand justice for Ngcobo.

    A memorial service was also held by TUT to pay tribute to the 21-year-old.

    The Meter Taxi Council denied allegations that its members are behind Ngcobo's killing blaming the crime on the work of opportunistic criminals.

    Nobuhle Mbonambi, Ngcobo's aunt who'd lived with him in her Centurion home since 2014 said justice would be for the people who murdered Ngcobo to go to jail.

    Ngcobo was a Sports Management fourth-year student and part-time Taxify driver. He was killed on March 1.

