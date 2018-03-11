Murdered Taxify Driver Siyabonga Ngcobo Will Be Laid To Rest In KwaZulu-Natal

Slain Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo will be laid to rest next weekend following a funeral service in KwaZulu-Natal's Inanda township where he hails from.

His aunt, Nosipho Mathunjwa said his body had been released from forensics and would be taken to Inanda this weekend to prepare for his send-off come next weekend.

She thanked South Africans for the support shown towards her family during this time.

"But I want to plead with South Africans not to stop with the movement. Even if we do find his killers, we must keep fighting for those kids who have dreams but then get murdered," she said in an interview with Eye Witness News.

Taxify:

People have left blame on the doorstep of the e-hailing taxi service for not acting fast enough when alerted to Ngcobo's kidnapping by a rider, Isaac.

Hi guys this guy was just hijacked now before our trip could start ,is it possible that you trace the movenment I haven't cancelled my trip @taxify_za pic.twitter.com/t8avnnQAip — Isaac (@Biscy_10) March 1, 2018

He also shared the link to his trip as he had not cancelled his trip.

Responding to him, Taxify said it was investing the matter urgently.

Hi Isaac, thank you for bring this to our attention we have escalated this to our High Priority Team as a matter of urgency and we urgently investigating the case. We would like to get a hold of you to aid in our investigation. We will contact you shortly. — Taxify South Africa (@taxify_za) March 2, 2018

But people questioned why his location and information was not forwarded to law enforcement.

I'm so mad if you people were alerted early why didnt you follow that link and save Siyabonga? Why didn't you include police? How does it feel knowing just how much you let this man down? — B ❤👑 (@Mpiloe_Cabeka) March 7, 2018

SMFH this is jargon for we're not gonna do Jack because black lives really don't matter. Why do your procedures not involve law enforcement?? Why dont you urge tour customers to report crime?? — Black Queen (@MarleyPurple) March 6, 2018

😢😢 All they had to do was involve the police and track that car. — Kari (^^,) (@Kari_Fela) March 6, 2018

Hi, no apology will ever bring back a life. We do sincerely apologize that you feel we could have done more. We are deeply hurt by this incident and the loss of one of our own. [1/3] — Taxify South Africa (@taxify_za) March 8, 2018

#JusticeForSiyabonga:

On Friday, the Not In My Name activist group joined by Uber and Taxify drivers and Ngcobo's fellow TUT students took to the streets of Tshwane to demand justice for Ngcobo.

A memorial service was also held by TUT to pay tribute to the 21-year-old.

The Meter Taxi Council denied allegations that its members are behind Ngcobo's killing blaming the crime on the work of opportunistic criminals.

Another life was taken by our meter taxi guys😥 — Isaac (@Biscy_10) March 2, 2018

Nobuhle Mbonambi, Ngcobo's aunt who'd lived with him in her Centurion home since 2014 said justice would be for the people who murdered Ngcobo to go to jail.

Ngcobo was a Sports Management fourth-year student and part-time Taxify driver. He was killed on March 1.