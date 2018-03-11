WATCH: These Steve Komphela Impersonations Are Hilarious AF

The 19-year-old UJ student behind the viral Steve Komphela impersonations says he is overwhelmed by the love people have shown towards his videos and wasn't expecting the reaction.

South Africa we actually want to thank you for the overwhelming reaction you gave us on the video #stevekomphelachallenge we were not expecting anything of this nature. Our deepest gratitudes to you all. — Simangaliso Mdluli (@SimangalisoMdl2) March 9, 2018

Simangaliso Mdluli uses his Twitter account to share videos of himself impersonating Komphela during post-match interviews. He features a friend, Nyameko Hadebe who plays renowned sports commentator, Robert Marawa.

Komphela, Kaizer Chiefs coach is known for his philosophies when doing interviews or match analysis.

Speaking to Power Sport Extra's Thabiso Mosia, Mdluli said he was both a Kaizer Chiefs and Komphela fan.

"I look up to Steve a lot and I think he's a great coach. I'm a big fan," he said.

Watch the clips here:

Mdluli is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Education.