All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/03/2018 10:38 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    WATCH: These Steve Komphela Impersonations Are Hilarious AF

    And meet the man behind them, 19-year-old Simangaliso Mdluli.

    Matthew Tabaccos / Barcroft Medi / Getty Images
    Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela.

    The 19-year-old UJ student behind the viral Steve Komphela impersonations says he is overwhelmed by the love people have shown towards his videos and wasn't expecting the reaction.

    Simangaliso Mdluli uses his Twitter account to share videos of himself impersonating Komphela during post-match interviews. He features a friend, Nyameko Hadebe who plays renowned sports commentator, Robert Marawa.

    Komphela, Kaizer Chiefs coach is known for his philosophies when doing interviews or match analysis.

    Speaking to Power Sport Extra's Thabiso Mosia, Mdluli said he was both a Kaizer Chiefs and Komphela fan.

    "I look up to Steve a lot and I think he's a great coach. I'm a big fan," he said.

    Watch the clips here:

    Mdluli is currently studying towards a Bachelor of Education.

    MORE:EntertainmentMzansiSteve Komphela