Cape Argus Cycle Tour Leaves Two Dead

A second cyclist has died during the Cape Argus cycle tour, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. The man reportedly suffered a heart attack during the race. This was reportedly confirmed by the City of Cape Town's Marketing, Media and Sponsorship Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust, David Bellairs.

Just before 9am on Sunday morning, a cyclist died during a pile-up on the M3 southbound. According to News24, Bellairs said the cyclist's family have asked for privacy and that his name will not be released. The second death occurred a little over an hour later, he said.

"Once again we are respecting the family's wishes and not releasing his name," Bellairs reportedly said.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating both incidents, News24 reported. But this appears to be a matter of protocol, and no foul play is suspected.

Western Cape police spokesperson Constable Noloyiso Rwexana reportedly said police had opened two inquest dockets.

"An inquest docket has been opened for the first person who passed on, a 69-year-old man and also for the 41-year-old man. Circumstance surrounding his death are under investigation," Rwexana reportedly said.

Apart from these incidents, the event went off well with perfect weather conditions prevailing, unlike 2017's race which was cancelled due to severe winds, the Cape Argus reported on Monday.

"We needed to be responsive in respect of 2017's challenges and looked to mitigate the wind risks. Fortunately we were blessed with perfect cycling weather today," Bellairs reportedly said.

Meanwhile, South Africa's Nolan Hoffman was the overall winner of the race. The 32-year-old was part of Team NCX, a professional road bike racing club, the Argus reported.

"The team was incredible, everything went perfectly. This is a really huge victory for us. Lady Luck was really with us," he reportedly said. He added that this was preparation for him to attend the Commonwealth Games at the beginning of April.

"The Cape Town Cycle Tour is the biggest event in the country and loads of cyclists invest a lot in it. For everyone this is a big box ticket," he said.