Champs! SA Athletes Who've Dominated In The Past Year!

Athletics superstar Caster Semenya continues to break records, including one that stood for 35 years until Friday. And last year was a golden year for South African athletics, with our athletes breaking various records and winning a number of gold medals.

But local sporting success wasn't limited to athletics. Here are some of the more notable achievers in the past year:

Caster Semenya

On Friday, Semenya confirmed her status as one of the best female athletes in the world when she smashed the South African 1,000m record, which had stood for 35 years, at the Athletix Grand Prix race in Pretoria.

She ran it in 2:35.43 to break the previous record set by Ilze Wicksell. Semenya may have narrowly missed out to Serena Williams on the 2018 Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year, but she certainly owns the track.

Oscarine Masuluke

Oscarine Masuluke became the first goalkeeper in Fifa history to be nominated in the top three for the Fifa Puskas award for the best goal scored. It is an award dominated by strikers, sometimes midfielders, so a goalkeeper in the top three makes the achievement even more memorable.

Masuluke's worldie for Baroka against Orlando earned him an honourable nomination that any striker would be proud to receive. He narrowly missed out on the award to Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Team SA tops medals chart

South Africa's athletics team produced one of its finest performances at the World IAAF Championship 2017. Team SA topped the event's under-18 age group. The games were in Nairobi, Kenya.

Team SA jumped ahead of China, with 11 medals, and the stellar performances from our track and field athletes caught the eye of the nation, as well as Semenya's.

These wins show that South African athletics is on its way up – our athletes have the potential to be giants in this arena.

Banyana Banyana

Banyana Banyana were the silver living to Bafana Bafana's dark cloud in 2017.

Banyana won the 2017 Cosafa Cup in September and were awarded Caf's Women's Team of the Year 2017 in January, under the leadership of Desiree Ellis.

The South African Football Association announced Ellis as the new Banyana Banyana coach after she had served 18 months as caretaker coach.

Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has surged into the upper echelons of modern cricket. KG did not only himself but the entire country proud by being named the world's number-one Test bowler in January.

By clinching the world number-one spot, Rabada became only the seventh South African to top the ICC Test Bowling Rankings after Aubrey Faulkner, Hugh Tayfield, Peter Pollock, Shaun Pollock, Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander. That's an impressive group to join, by anyone's standards.

He also made history in 2016 as the first player to win six individual accolades at the Cricket South Africa Awards, when he picked up Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Players' Player of the Year, SA Fans' Player of the Year and Delivery of the Year.