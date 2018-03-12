All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE
    09/03/2018 23:37 SAST | Updated 09/03/2018 23:37 SAST

    Egg-Decorating Ideas To Keep Your Kids Occupied All Easter Long

    You're welcome.

    Getty Images

    Kids have short attention spans. Unless they're engrossed in a new TV show or iPad game, it can be hard to keep them sitting still. That's why Easter is a blessing in disguise.

    The spring holiday provides ample craft inspo to keep your kids busy all month long, and the highlight, of course, is egg decorating.

    There are a million and one ways to decorate Easter eggs, but we've rounded up 20 creative methods that are not only easy to do, but will keep your littles ones happily entertained for at least one afternoon. Happiness is in the little things, right?

    1. Emoji Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Kids Love This Stuff

    2. Nail Polish Marbled Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Hello Glow

    3. Bunny Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Bitte

    4. Galaxy Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Dream A Little Bigger

    5. Unicorn Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Little Inspiration

    6. Tattoo Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Smart School House

    7. Chick Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the intructions: It All Started With Paint

    8. Glitter Tissue Paper Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Hello, Wonderful

    9. Bouffant Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Studio DIY

    10. Superhero Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Acericorico

    11. Ice Cream Cone Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Kara's Party Ideas

    12. Chalkboard Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Craft Dictator

    13. Animal Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Look What I Made

    14. Tie Die Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: One Little Project

    15. Sharpie Easter Egg

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Cutesy Crafts

    16. Watermelon Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: By Dawn Nicole

    17. Shaving Cream Dyed Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: The Homestead Survival

    18. Foil-Covered Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Suzy's Artst-Craftsy Sitcom

    19. Melted Crayon Easter Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Jenna Burger Design

    20. Glow In The Dark Eggs

    Pinterest

    Get the instructions: Bloglovin'

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:Easter egg decoratingeaster egg decorating ideasEaster egg ideasegg decoratingegg decorating ideasHow do i decorate an eggLifestyleParents