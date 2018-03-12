'I Won’t Do It; That Thing Is Dead' – Malema On Returning To ANC

Following statements made by the state and ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday, asserting that Julius Malema is "still ANC, down deep in his heart" and that the party would welcome him back, the EFF leader took to Twitter and clearly expressed his views about returning to the party that expelled him.

I won't do it, that thing is dead

"I won't do it, that thing is dead", Malema said in a tweet. Worse, he claimed, he ANC now has two presidents – one for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal called "Zupta", and "Ramapostponer for the rest". He vowed never to rejoin such "confusion".

I won't do it, that thing is dead. Worse they now have two presidents, one for ANC of Natal called Zupta and Ramapostponer for the rest and now I must go and join the confusion, never. March 12, 2018

It's obvious that the entire ANC doesn't have within its ranks, a capable leader who can match the leadership qualities and capabilities of EFF CiC @Julius_S_Malema, hence lame attempts to recruit him through TV. Our advise is that the recruiters must rather join the EFF. — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) March 12, 2018

Ramaphosa, who claimed on SABC News that the ANC would "love" to have Malema back, was not alone.

The ANC and state deputy president, David Mabuza, has also promised to do his best to bring the EFF

boss back to the governing party.

President #CyrilRamaphosa live on #sabcnews saying Julius Malema is still ANC deep down in his heart, the ANC wants him back. Earlier today Deputy President David Mabuza reiterated his call for Malema to rejoin the ANC. #VoterRegistration pic.twitter.com/R09Cs15PyD — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) March 11, 2018

Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 and established the Economic Freedom Fighters, which garnered 6 percent of the electoral support in the 2014 national elections.