    • POLITICS
    12/03/2018 10:35 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    'I Won’t Do It; That Thing Is Dead' – Malema On Returning To ANC

    Cyril Ramaphosa and David Mabuza are reaching out to Julius Malema, but the EFF leader insists he's having none of it.

    Following statements made by the state and ANC president, Cyril Ramaphosa, on Sunday, asserting that Julius Malema is "still ANC, down deep in his heart" and that the party would welcome him back, the EFF leader took to Twitter and clearly expressed his views about returning to the party that expelled him.

    I won't do it, that thing is dead

    "I won't do it, that thing is dead", Malema said in a tweet. Worse, he claimed, he ANC now has two presidents – one for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal called "Zupta", and "Ramapostponer for the rest". He vowed never to rejoin such "confusion".

    Ramaphosa, who claimed on SABC News that the ANC would "love" to have Malema back, was not alone.

    READ: Ramaphosa: We'd Love Julius Malema Back In The ANC

    The ANC and state deputy president, David Mabuza, has also promised to do his best to bring the EFF
    boss back to the governing party.

    Malema was expelled from the ANC in 2012 and established the Economic Freedom Fighters, which garnered 6 percent of the electoral support in the 2014 national elections.

    AFP Contributor via Getty Images

