ICYMI: #VIVONation Takes Over Johannesburg

Over the weekend The Container Yard hosted on for the best events by far this year – the #VivoNation Festival. The two-day event featured a hot lineup including Cassper Nyovest, Lady Zamar, Kwesta, Shekhinah, and Babes Wodumo.

If you missed out on the event of the year, here are some pictures to give you restroactive #FOMO for the #VIvoNation festival.