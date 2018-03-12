In Pictures: Enhle Mbali's 30th Birthday Celebration Was A Night To Remember

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Maphumulo celebrated her 30th birthday in style this weekend and we cannot stop looking at the pictures.
On Friday, the founder of maternity clothing line, SE Preggoz, celebrated with her friends in a '90s-themed party.
On Saturday, she hosted friends and family for a dinner party planned and designed by Precious The Planner, aka Precious Tumisho Thamaga.
TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda was the MC of the event, which took place in Braamfontein.
Here are some of the snaps from the birthday weekend:
Celebrations by Precious The Planner®️ ___ Bespoke Concepts | The Precious Celebrations way ✨ Welcome to Enhle Mbali @enhlembali_ 's 30th Birthday Celebration 🌸 ___ Disclaimer © | Please do not use or share our images without permission or credit! ___ #precioustheplanner #preciouscelebrations #florals #bespoke #luxury #enhleturns30 #birthday #decor #lush #flowers #details #stationery #details #30thbirthday #simplyenhle
It was a beautiful evening of Love and Joyful Celebration as we wished @enhlembali_ a Happy 30th Birthday. We are all inspired by your warmth and beautiful honest heart Mbali. A lot of us can learn from your book re staying True and consistent even in an industry that sometimes pressures one to veer off course. You are an incredible Mother, Wife, Daughter, Sister, Friend and Mentor and we are deeply honoured to have been able to celebrate this milestone with you, Nathi and your beautiful family. (And boy are they ALL beautiful 😱😍).. Wishing you many more years of Love, Joy, Peace, Health and Prosperity❤️🥂 #SimplyLive #SimplyLove #SimplyEnhle 👑🌺✨ #BirthdayVibes #BeautifulPeople #DirtyThirties #FunWasHad #Love #Family #Friendship
Mbali is well known for her starring roles in the drama series "Tshisa" and "Rockville" and currently on "Broken Vows".
Happy birthday, Enhle!