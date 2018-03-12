In Pictures: Enhle Mbali's 30th Birthday Celebration Was A Night To Remember

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Maphumulo celebrated her 30th birthday in style this weekend and we cannot stop looking at the pictures.

On Friday, the founder of maternity clothing line, SE Preggoz, celebrated with her friends in a '90s-themed party.

On Saturday, she hosted friends and family for a dinner party planned and designed by Precious The Planner, aka Precious Tumisho Thamaga.

TV and radio personality Anele Mdoda was the MC of the event, which took place in Braamfontein.

Here are some of the snaps from the birthday weekend:

Mbali is well known for her starring roles in the drama series "Tshisa" and "Rockville" and currently on "Broken Vows".

Happy birthday, Enhle!