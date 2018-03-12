Land expropriation has been a burning topic in the past few weeks, with a lot of anxiety about how the government will go about giving land to black people without alienating white people.

Mixed farmer Shadrack Mbele says land expropriation is necessary. He says the perception that black people will not be able to farm when they are given the land is not true.

"It is a myth that blacks cannot farm. It is a myth that if we acquire land, we are maybe going to compromise food security – I don't believe such statements," he told HuffPost.

He owns about 226 hectares of land in the Free State, which he says is not enough. Only 50 hectares of his land is arable – suitable to grow crops – and the rest is used to graze his cattle. He also leases 120 hectares of land from another farmer.

Mbele says there are currently enough black people who have the potential to be good farmers. Specifically, he insists, farm workers have the expertise to maintain a farm.

"You go to whosoever successful white farmer – it is not the white farmers who are working the land, it's [their black farm workers]. In other words, blacks have got that experience – hands-on experience."

He gives another example: "You go to whatever prominent farmer, a white commercial farmer who is keeping cattle. It is not him who is running cattle – who will be able to say: 'These cattle are not healthy today'? It is the farm worker who is doing that."

"If we could have the support from the bank, the support with the government, I believe we can make wonders."

He believes all black people need, is land and mentorship while they develop it.

"The mere fact that we started without support, proves to us we can still do it. We are still doing well – we have grown from cattle to sheep farming."

"From after 1994 to today, we can also count many blacks who are now making life out of farming, without that proper support. That says to me that blacks can produce."

Mbele says blacks farmers will not compromise food security if there are good support structures in place to help them – both financially, and with building their skills.

"If we could have the support from the bank, the support with the government, I believe we can work wonders," he says.

He also thinks it is senseless that a minority of the population owns the most land.

"We are in the majority – being a majority without land does not make sense."

He is a great example of what a black farmer can do, if they have access to the right resources.

"I am doing everything here almost perfectly – my maize is of the same standard as the white people's. If you look at the livestock, it is of the same standard as the white people's."

'Farming is not for sissies'

Maseli Letuka, a friend of Mbele's and another farmer in Kestell, Free State, says, "Farming is not for sissies."

He believes that government should not simply expropriate land, without first mapping out a clear plan.

"It is not a right move – you cannot farm part-time; you cannot farm for half a day. It won't give you good rewards."

"Whose land will be [expropriated]? Who will be the victims? That is the crux of the matter. How many of them will be able to work the land profitably?" he asks.

A motion for land expropriation without compensation was passed in Parliament last month.

The motion, brought by EFF leader Julius Malema, was adopted with a vote of 241 in support, and 83 against.

The only parties who did not support the motion were the DA, Freedom Front Plus, Congress of the People (Cope) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP).

For now, the ball is in the court of Parliament's Constitutional Review Committee, which will consider whether it is necessary to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation, and of so, how it will be done.