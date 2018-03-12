Marah Louw VS Shona Ferguson: What They Say VS What Twitter Says

Marah Louw's dramatic apparent exit from drama series "The Queen" has left Twitter divided – after Louw accused the show's producers of lying about the reasons behind what she insists was her "sacking".

In the series, Louw played Boitshwarelo (Boi) Maake, the matriarch of her family and sister to Jerry (played by Shona Ferguson), a well-liked officer of the law in Tembisa.

She announced her exit from the show on Twitter, following an episode last week that got people talking and singing her praises.

Another one bites the dust😂 It was an honour and privilege to be a part of "The Queen " It Is Well with My Soul. Love Y'all — Marah Louw (@MarahLouw) March 6, 2018

But now Louw has accused the show's producers, Ferguson Films – co-owned by husband-and-wife team Connie and Shona – of treating her "like trash".

Shona Ferguson said in a Sunday Sun report that Louw was not fired – instead, she'd declined a contract extension. Louw has denied this, saying the "extension" she was offered demoted her from a full-time featured player to a "per call" actor.

She took to Twitter to share the letter sent to her by Ferguson Films back in September, accusing Ferguson of lying to the public.

Telling a lie doesn't suit you Mr Producer. Here's proof of letter you sent me in September 2017. pic.twitter.com/UwJPaXTbh0 — Marah Louw (@MarahLouw) March 11, 2018

According to the letter, it was "necessary" to have Louw's character exit the show because of the direction in which the narrative was heading. She would be brought back on a per-call basis.

. I left already in December 2017. — Marah Louw (@MarahLouw) February 1, 2018

Louw told Sowetan that she refused the offer, because she did not want to be "paid peanuts".

"I know when you act per call they can decide to give you two episodes in a month, and there is nothing you can do. I refused to be paid peanuts, because I am not a monkey," she told the publication.

Although divided, fans of the show of course weighed in on the matter on social media.

I feel this is absolutely unnecessary mama but you've been in the industry for long now so i guess you know what you doing. Media will always twist things for their own benefit,this matter could have been dealt with internally @Shona_Ferguson all the best mama❤❤ — Lesego Molefe (@MsTyra_M) March 11, 2018

1. The naive me doesn't expect these types of happenings in a film company owned by an actor. Because he supposedly knows how actors feel.

2. This doesn't change how I feel about mme Mara's performance on the show. I enjoyed it.

3. I wish her all the best in the future — Ndiyingelosi Ndisuka Emazulwini (@SihleNotwabaza) March 11, 2018

It's easy to look at the situation and judge Ferguson Films but I worked the (The Queen)and I've never ever heard or seen an actor being treated like sh!t.

Why is that Mara always has a fallout with the productions she's worked with #Muvhango#IdolsSA #TheQueenmzansi — Pontsho_ladyp (@ladyp_pontsho) March 12, 2018

The letter stated intention to terminate and provided 3 months notice. It further provided call back basis. In simple words she was fired. There is no two words about it. Call back option is just to be politically correct but we all know thats not really practical when terminated — Paul W Amoomo (@ndloomo1980) March 11, 2018

Marah always leaves in a storm .first muvhango then idols now The Queen .they treated me like trash wow -thats a loaded statement. — moeketsi maruping (@moeketsimarupi2) March 11, 2018

My take is @thequeenmzansi doesn't have one actor and the producers will not go all out to treat one person in particular as "trash". — @Dilecious (@Dilecious10) March 12, 2018

But there's no doubt her fans will miss her on their screens.

Today I finally picked up my photos used at Boi 's Corner and Boi s House "The Queen " sadness juxtaposed with relief, but no regrets. pic.twitter.com/r4ZdCzGn0k — Marah Louw (@MarahLouw) February 1, 2018

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! We love Sis Boi! Nooooooooooooooo... — MaZwelami (@sstrawbz) February 3, 2018

. Ao Ma it was always refreshing to grace us with that beautiful face hle. I wish u all the best but I'm sad thou — Tsholo Dingiswayo (@tsholoDingi) February 2, 2018

This performance was one of Louw's final moments on the show:

Additional reporting by Duenna Mambana.

