Have You Seen The Nigerian 'Toy Story' Yet?

A recently released short film out of Nigeria takes the familiar "Toy Story" theme and brings it back to Africa, creating the sort of playful kids' film we have all been waiting for.

"Play Thing", created by Nigerian animators Anthill Studios, was written and directed by Eri Umusu and Nurdin Momodu, who capture the moment of a child bringing his toys to life in his bedroom.

"Ayodeji's boring afternoon takes a thrilling turn when he discovers his toys can do much more than just lie around in a pile. Or can they?" the producers say.

Watch the cute film below, and "like" Anthill on Facebook for updates about whether the film could go into feature-film production – it looks like a winner for African film.