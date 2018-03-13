5 South Africans To Watch At SXSW

You might've stopped paying attention after South African SpaceX founder Elon Musk told audiences at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference this week that he would be sending a space vehicle to Mars as early next year, but there are a whole bunch of other creative South Africans also presenting at the world's coolest conference.

Here's who we think you shouldn't miss, if you're in Texas for the event:

1. AKA

Love him or hate him, if you haven't seen "Super Mega" before, this might be your moment.

He's performing at Highland Lounge on March 16, and club 800 the next day.

2. "Number 37"

It's the world premiere of Nosipho Dumisa's "Number 37" — an Afrikaans thriller that "tells the story of Randall, a low-level criminal recently crippled in an illicit deal gone wrong".

Catch it at the Alamo Ritz from March 10-14.

3. Kwesta

This young record-label owner, hit-maker and lyricist is shaking up the local rap scene, so if you haven't already watched him, you should get there.

He's performing on March 14 at Mohawk Outdoor and March 16 at Highland Lounge.

4. Thandi Phoenix

This Sydney, Australia-based singer-songwriter of South African extraction has been called "one of Australia's most promising up-and-comers."

Mans not hot 🔥 A post shared by Thandi Phoenix (@thandiphoenix) on Dec 13, 2017 at 5:48pm PST

5. Jason Stone

The Johannesburg-born director attained cult status for his film "Jay And Seth Versus The Apocolypse", then won over the world with "This Is The End" and "The Calling". Catch the world premiere of his latest project, "First Light", which looks magical.