All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • HALALA
    13/03/2018 13:11 SAST | Updated 9 hours ago

    5 South Africans To Watch At SXSW

    It's all going down in Texas, y'all...

    Andre & Dominique

    You might've stopped paying attention after South African SpaceX founder Elon Musk told audiences at the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference this week that he would be sending a space vehicle to Mars as early next year, but there are a whole bunch of other creative South Africans also presenting at the world's coolest conference.

    Here's who we think you shouldn't miss, if you're in Texas for the event:

    1. AKA

    Love him or hate him, if you haven't seen "Super Mega" before, this might be your moment.

    Blaq Smith

    He's performing at Highland Lounge on March 16, and club 800 the next day.

    2. "Number 37"

    It's the world premiere of Nosipho Dumisa's "Number 37" — an Afrikaans thriller that "tells the story of Randall, a low-level criminal recently crippled in an illicit deal gone wrong".

    Number 37

    Catch it at the Alamo Ritz from March 10-14.

    3. Kwesta

    This young record-label owner, hit-maker and lyricist is shaking up the local rap scene, so if you haven't already watched him, you should get there.

    Kwesta

    He's performing on March 14 at Mohawk Outdoor and March 16 at Highland Lounge.

    4. Thandi Phoenix

    This Sydney, Australia-based singer-songwriter of South African extraction has been called "one of Australia's most promising up-and-comers."

    Mans not hot 🔥

    A post shared by Thandi Phoenix (@thandiphoenix) on

    5. Jason Stone

    The Johannesburg-born director attained cult status for his film "Jay And Seth Versus The Apocolypse", then won over the world with "This Is The End" and "The Calling". Catch the world premiere of his latest project, "First Light", which looks magical.

    MORE:AKAHalalaJason StoneKwestaNumber 37sxswThandi Phoenix