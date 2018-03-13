At Last! Spotify Comes To Mzansi

One of the world's largest music streaming services, Spotify, will finally launch in South Africa on Tuesday. This is the first time Spotify will be available on the African continent.

Spotify is the world's largest global music streaming subscription service with a community of over 159-million users, including over 71-million Spotify Premium subscribers, across 61 markets.

It has been reported by TechCentral that Spotify will offer a free 30-day trial to its Premium service, which costs R59.99/month after the trial period ends, similar to that of Apple Music. There is also a free tier. That Premium price matches the local offerings from Google, Apple, Simfy Africa, Deezer and others.

The official launch of the company will be held in Johannesburg on Tuesday with the Spotify app also now available in the Google Play Store for Android phones.

Further details about the Spotify service, pricing and content will be made at the press conference.

Keep up with HuffPost to catch all the details.