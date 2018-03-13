Khanyi Mbau Called Out Lasizwe For Lying About Buying A House, And People Started A Hashtag?

Media personality Khanyi Mbau has called out her little brother, Lasizwe, for lying about buying a Sandton apartment.

In February, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing in his new crib, captioning the post: "Dear Mom, Your son 🏡! From Pimville Soweto to Sandton".

The news soon made headlines and congratulatory messages from his fans and industry friends came flooding in.



But barely a month later, it turns out that he did not buy the property – it's rented. This according to Lasizwe's sister, Khanyi Mbau.

Speaking to Drum, Khanyi said she was upset with Lasizwe.

"I'm very upset with him for doing that. He lied – the apartment is a rental. He told [DJ] Fresh that he bought it and he went on to the breakfast show [on Metro FM] to speak about it and it's not true," she told the publication.

But according to Lasizwe, his sister might be overreacting. He told Drum his boyfriend Marcus bought him the house and he is not paying for it.

"Marcus bought me the place, so technically I didn't lie because it is mine, but it's just not yet under my name," he said.

In came #LieLikeLasizwe...

True to form, Twitter started talking about the matter and the hashtag soon trended.

#LieLikeLasizwe



At age 23 I managed to build my mom this house....Mama I made it... pic.twitter.com/XcVuHomhbJ — M P I W E 👑 (@Piwe_Rob) March 13, 2018

I'm studying at University of Johannesburg, Durban Campus #LieLikeLasizwe pic.twitter.com/efqLn6LrFK — Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) March 13, 2018

Meanwhile, some have called on people to not cast stones at Lasizwe.

But LaSizwe didn't spill the beans about Khanyi's break up when the people asked him to, why is she doihim like this? 🙁 #LieLikeLasizwe — Zee Ngcobo (@ZeeRight) March 13, 2018

Oksalayo, @lasizwe stays in Sandton, he's booked, he's paid and he's young 🥂 — IG: Lashed_By_Faith (@Faith_Baloyi) March 13, 2018

@PabiMoloi @TrendingSAon3. @kuliroberts Hello deary... It's not right that @lasizwe lied about buying the place but truth be told that its a big step that he took, it shows responsibility at a very young age. — Thato_Yusuffandries (@Thato63210303) March 13, 2018