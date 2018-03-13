All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/03/2018 17:24 SAST | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Khanyi Mbau Called Out Lasizwe For Lying About Buying A House, And People Started A Hashtag?

    "Hayi let's move on".

    Lasizwe/Instagram
    Lasizwe.

    Media personality Khanyi Mbau has called out her little brother, Lasizwe, for lying about buying a Sandton apartment.

    In February, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of himself dancing in his new crib, captioning the post: "Dear Mom, Your son 🏡! From Pimville Soweto to Sandton".

    The news soon made headlines and congratulatory messages from his fans and industry friends came flooding in.


    But barely a month later, it turns out that he did not buy the property – it's rented. This according to Lasizwe's sister, Khanyi Mbau.

    Speaking to Drum, Khanyi said she was upset with Lasizwe.

    "I'm very upset with him for doing that. He lied – the apartment is a rental. He told [DJ] Fresh that he bought it and he went on to the breakfast show [on Metro FM] to speak about it and it's not true," she told the publication.

    But according to Lasizwe, his sister might be overreacting. He told Drum his boyfriend Marcus bought him the house and he is not paying for it.

    "Marcus bought me the place, so technically I didn't lie because it is mine, but it's just not yet under my name," he said.

    In came #LieLikeLasizwe...

    True to form, Twitter started talking about the matter and the hashtag soon trended.

    Meanwhile, some have called on people to not cast stones at Lasizwe.

