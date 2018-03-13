Miss SA Adè van Heerden Says She's 'Blessed And Grateful' Following Car Accident

Reigning Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden has taken to Instagram to express her gratitude following a car accident she was involved in on Sunday.

At the time of the accident, which happened in Randpark Ridge, Adè was driving the Nissan X Trail she received as part of her prize package when she took over as the reigning Miss SA in November, following Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Miss Universe win.

She said she was grateful and felt blessed to be alive.

"I was involved in a very horrible car accident and through God's protection managed to escape with only a few bruises. I know that if I wasn't in a safe car where all the airbags deployed like my Nissan X-trail, the situation would've been a lot different (sic)," she said in her post.

A post shared by Adè van Heerden (@adevanheerden) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:35am PDT

People have wished her well on social media.

Speedy recovery for our queen 🌹🌹🌹 — Nomthandazo Ndlovu (@JadNomy) March 12, 2018

Verlig om te hoor Adé is ok! Spoedige herstel vir jou toegewens Adé! — Marianne Volker (@Marianne_51766) March 12, 2018