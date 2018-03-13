All Sections
Terms | Privacy Policy

    • ENTERTAINMENT
    13/03/2018 09:37 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Miss SA Adè van Heerden Says She's 'Blessed And Grateful' Following Car Accident

    The accident happened in Randpark Ridge.

    Gallo Images / Sowetan / Esa Alexander
    Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden.

    Reigning Miss South Africa Adè van Heerden has taken to Instagram to express her gratitude following a car accident she was involved in on Sunday.

    At the time of the accident, which happened in Randpark Ridge, Adè was driving the Nissan X Trail she received as part of her prize package when she took over as the reigning Miss SA in November, following Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters' Miss Universe win.

    She said she was grateful and felt blessed to be alive.

    "I was involved in a very horrible car accident and through God's protection managed to escape with only a few bruises. I know that if I wasn't in a safe car where all the airbags deployed like my Nissan X-trail, the situation would've been a lot different (sic)," she said in her post.

    People have wished her well on social media.

