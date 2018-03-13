All Sections
    13/03/2018 14:41 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Parly's Battle For Confidential Sars Files

    The taxman has been ordered to submit the KPMG and Hogan Lovells reports to Parliament within a week.

    Getty Images
    South African Revenue Services (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane.

    Parliament's standing committee on finance has ordered the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to submit the confidential KPMG and Hogan Lovells reports to it within the next week.

    The disgraced KPMG report relates to a supposed "rogue unit" within the revenue service, and the Hogan Lovells report was mandated to investigate Jonas Makwakwa, Sars commissioner Tom Moyane's second-in-charge.

    Moyane appeared before the committee on Tuesday. Much of the discussion consisted of arguments over whether the confidential reports should be made public. The commissioner appeared alongside members from KPMG.

    Fin24 reports that Moyane told the committee Makwakwa has approved the release of two reports in Sars' possession, as well as making his personal tax information available to the committee.

    READ: Getting Rid Of Sars' Tom Moyane? It Ain't That Easy...

    The point of contention reportedly lay in whether the committee could gain – or even wanted – access to Makwakwa's tax information.

    Makwakwa was red-flagged by money-laundering authorities for suspicious deposits worth millions of rands into his personal accounts made over six years.

    READ: Hawks Investigating Money-Laundering By Top SARS Man.

    In that time, he and his wife, Kelly-Ann Elskie – who also works at Sars – between them made deposits worth about R1.6-million.

    Last year, KPMG released a bombshell statement in which it withdrew its investigation into the so-called "rogue unit".

    Moyane seemingly used the disavowed report, nevertheless, as part of the justification for his alleged witch-hunt of members of the high-risk investigation unit (HRIU) – the so-called "rogue unit", actually an effective and successful arm of Sars at the time – in 2014 and 2015. This led to the dismantling of the unit and the departure of numerous senior staff members and experienced forensic investigators.

    MORE:Jonas MakwakwaKPMGNewsSarsTom Moyane