    • NEWS
    13/03/2018 06:32 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago

    Sixth Pollsmoor Escapee Still At Large

    Five of the six men who escaped from Pollsmoor on Sunday night have been arrested.

    Brian Bahr/Getty Images
    Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison.

    Five of the six Pollsmoor inmates who escaped on Sunday night have been caught, but the sixth, a convicted rapist, remains at large, News24 reported on Monday night. The six men escaped from the Pollsmoor Medium B section by removing bars with a piece of metal they got from breaking one of the beds.

    The department of correctional services' Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that the sixth inmate, Siphenathi Ntansiso, who is 20 years old, is from the Kraaifontein area. Nxumalo said the department was confident that he would be brought back to Pollsmoor within 72 hours.

    The first three inmates were caught earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. They were reportedly caught following a manhunt by department of correctional services' officials and the police. One was reportedly rearrested in Kleinvei and the other in Ocean View, Cape Town.

    Calls were put out on in the media for information regarding the whereabouts of the other three.

    According to IOL, the public was warned not to approach any of the escapees. The department has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

    Four of the six inmates were reportedly due to complete their sentences in just two months' time.

    MORE:department of correctional servicesNewspolicePoliticsPollsmoorPrison breakprison escape