Sixth Pollsmoor Escapee Still At Large

Five of the six Pollsmoor inmates who escaped on Sunday night have been caught, but the sixth, a convicted rapist, remains at large, News24 reported on Monday night. The six men escaped from the Pollsmoor Medium B section by removing bars with a piece of metal they got from breaking one of the beds.

This is Pollsmoor Maximum Security Prison, home to South Africa's most dangerous criminals.

Late last night, six of the prisoners escaped by "breaking a bed and using pieces of the broke bed to remove bars" according to the warden.

Why does that explaination smell a little fishy? pic.twitter.com/oyQRDxH6P2 — Willem Petzer (@willempet) March 12, 2018

The department of correctional services' Singabakho Nxumalo told News24 that the sixth inmate, Siphenathi Ntansiso, who is 20 years old, is from the Kraaifontein area. Nxumalo said the department was confident that he would be brought back to Pollsmoor within 72 hours.

The first three inmates were caught earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News (EWN) reported. They were reportedly caught following a manhunt by department of correctional services' officials and the police. One was reportedly rearrested in Kleinvei and the other in Ocean View, Cape Town.

Cape Town police have confirmed that three of the six escaped #Pollsmoor prisoners have been rearrested.



One of them was cornered in Kleinvlei earlier on Monday, while two of the men were handcuffed in Ocean View. [PIC: SABC] pic.twitter.com/KRNpp6zXvs — Heart FM News (@HeartFMNews) March 12, 2018

Calls were put out on in the media for information regarding the whereabouts of the other three.

If you come across any of these 6 escaped Pollsmoor prisoners, contact authorities immediately. https://t.co/4Cm2hpIkYS#PollsmoorPrison pic.twitter.com/2BuguMJ5Ew — Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) March 12, 2018

According to IOL, the public was warned not to approach any of the escapees. The department has launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Four of the six inmates were reportedly due to complete their sentences in just two months' time.