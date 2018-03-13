Spotify South Africa: 'The New Home Of Music'

"The home of music is here" were the words of Spotify managing director Michael Krause at the company's South African launch on Tuesday. Spotify, the largest global music streaming service, is now available on the African continent.

Here is what Spotify is about, and how it compares to different music-streaming platforms.

Spotify in numbers

Launched: 2008 in Sweden

Users: More than 159-million active users

Subscribers: More than 71-million subscription users

Songs: More than 35-million tracks in the catalogue

Playlist: More than 2-billion playlists available

Global reach: 65 markets, including South Africa

Spotify Premium: R59.99 per month

Spotify Free: R0

Comparing options:

Premium vs Free

Spotify comes with various special features likely to lure music lovers in: for the ultimate experience, premium subscriptions will cost R59.99.

That premium price matches local offerings from Google, Apple, Simfy Africa, Deezer and others.

It comes with a free 30-day trial to the premium service, similar to that of Apple Music. Spotify free allows users to listen to free music forever, but at the expense of ads popping up.

Data

Spotify uses 10.8MB of data per hour while streaming music, compared to 43.2MB per hour that is the lowest reported data-consumption rate available on other music streaming services, according to Android Central.

A platform for artists

Spotify is not only for listeners, but artists as well. The app allows anyone and everyone to share their playlists with their followers, allowing artists to give everyone an idea of their music.

For aspiring artists, there is a dashboard option that allows them to track down the exact listenership, and the number of people have downloaded the track. It brings the artist and fans closer to each other, and gives newcomer performers access to millions of music fans.

In terms of remuneration, local artists can only earn money by having their songs licensed to Spotify – this will also include royalties.

Tailored playlists

Spotify delivers music for every taste and mood – instant access to a wide range of local playlists curated and regularly updated by a team of music experts, including Hip Hop Juice, Top Hits South Africa, House Nation, iGqom Le and SA Gold, alongside millions of Spotify and fan-built international playlists.

The app will soon launch a "Discover Weekly" option giving music updates every Monday to keep users up to date with new music.

Users can personalise their playlists – Spotify's personalisation option can find music they already love with ease, based on their listening patterns and taste in music. The app first takes users through a "taste onboarding" process that helps find out what they love.

Gamers: listen while they play

With Spotify available on PlayStation Music™, users can enjoy streaming music on PlayStation 4 and XBox while gaming. They can listen to any song, album or playlist on demand, or even control Spotify through the quick menu without interrupting the game.

Honourable mentions: