'UnMarried' Makes Us All Want To Have A Squad Like That

According to TV critics and commentators, 1Magic drama series "UnMarried" is one of the most watched shows on TV, and we can totally understand why.

The show is about the lives of three young female friends living in Johannesburg, as they deal with the pressures of juggling marriage, motherhood, relationships and their careers.

TV RATINGS: UnMarried is the no.1 local show on the new @DStv channel, @1MagicTV.



With 27, 095 viewers pulled for its most watched episode so far, UnMarried is the no.1 local programme and second overall most watched show on #1Magic.



Congrats!!! pic.twitter.com/THOkvs2Dh4 — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) February 28, 2018

The drama revolves around the three charactrs; a diverse cross-section of South African life – from township to suburbs, and on to the high-end apartments of the "super-blessed".

Renate Stuurman stars as Brenda, alongside Tembisa Mdoda as Thembi and Keke Mphuti as Lesego. The series is another brainchild of Ferguson Films.

In the latest episode, Brenda gets cold feet when it was time to act on her desires, and Lesego's plan to capture another rich man fails. You can watch it here.

Twitter lit up after the episode was aired on the DStv channel, with many comparing their squads to the trio.

I'm definitely not Thembi, not Brenda either!! So Lesego? 😩😩😩😩 😂😂😂 ...okay maybe milder #UnMarried1Magic — Czarina (@thokkz) March 10, 2018

I need a Lesego in my girl squad #Unmarried1magic — Siduduzile Jamela (@dudujamela) March 9, 2018

Their friendship is priceless,they got each other's back ☺️ #Unmarried1Magic — Titi🦋 (@TiisetsoMaisela) March 2, 2018

Others were shook on Brenda's behalf, when her date wanted to take her home on their first date.

Your place or mine? 😅😅😅 #unmarried1magic dude whaaaaa🙊 i didn't think that, you know, we'd be moving this fast....not the first night buddy — Ngungunyana KaQulana (@GqwashuGxiya) March 9, 2018

Donald was also not spared:

WATCH: Brenda and Donald just put the final ink on their divorce after he attempted getting more from the settlement - https://t.co/0Gq8rsod5P #Unmarried1Magic pic.twitter.com/dkUNS2qgpP — 1Magic (@1MagicTV) March 9, 2018

Donald makes me so mad😭can't believe I was crushing yaz lol https://t.co/jOIAnYa3wf — Realeboga K Geneke (@realebogag_) March 9, 2018

"UnMarried" airs every Friday on 1Magic (channel 103) at 7.30pm.