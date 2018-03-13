All Sections
    ENTERTAINMENT
    13/03/2018 10:04 SAST | Updated 8 hours ago

    'UnMarried' Makes Us All Want To Have A Squad Like That

    Which one from the trio are you?

    KekeMphuthi/Instagram
    Renate Stuurman and Keke Mphuthi.

    According to TV critics and commentators, 1Magic drama series "UnMarried" is one of the most watched shows on TV, and we can totally understand why.

    The show is about the lives of three young female friends living in Johannesburg, as they deal with the pressures of juggling marriage, motherhood, relationships and their careers.

    The drama revolves around the three charactrs; a diverse cross-section of South African life – from township to suburbs, and on to the high-end apartments of the "super-blessed".

    Read: 'UnMarried' Is Only On Its Second Episode But We're Already Hooked

    Renate Stuurman stars as Brenda, alongside Tembisa Mdoda as Thembi and Keke Mphuti as Lesego. The series is another brainchild of Ferguson Films.

    In the latest episode, Brenda gets cold feet when it was time to act on her desires, and Lesego's plan to capture another rich man fails. You can watch it here.

    Twitter lit up after the episode was aired on the DStv channel, with many comparing their squads to the trio.

    Others were shook on Brenda's behalf, when her date wanted to take her home on their first date.

    Donald was also not spared:

    "UnMarried" airs every Friday on 1Magic (channel 103) at 7.30pm.

