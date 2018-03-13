WATCH LIVE: Malusi Gigaba Testifies At Eskom Inquiry

Corruption and state capture have cost the South African economy billions of rands, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba told MPs at the parliamentary inquiry into state capture at state-owned enterprises on Tuesday.

"I've heard people guesstimating about what has been the cost [of state capture] to the economy, counting it in billions. And I think that they are absolutely correct," he said, responding to a question during his appearance before the parliamentary inquiry into governance at state-owned companies.

Gigaba served as finance minister from March 31 last year -- following former president Jacob Zuma's controversial dismissal of the much-respected Pravin Gordhan -- up to a fortnight ago, when he was replaced by Nhlanhla Nene.

On Tuesday, Gigaba said there had been a "slowing down of the economy in 2017 as the allegations of state capture and corruption were prevalent".

#Gigaba tells #EskomInquiry corruption has had adverse effect on economy and Govt has not acted decisively enough. "Lessons have been learnt but at enormous cost to the economy." — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 13, 2018

However, from December last year, there had been an improvement in the exchange rate, and the appetite of investors for stock had increased, as it became obvious that steps were being taken to address the problem.

"As actions were taken... there was a positive sentiment.

"So there is a very high cost to corruption and allegations of state capture, and there is benefit to action being taken against those issues.

"That's why it's important that the country, not only for... international investor perception, but for our own good as a country, we should be seen to be taking drastic measures in this regard," he said.

Gupta contracts

Gigaba earlier testified that he could not comment on Gupta-related contracts at Eskom involving Trillian, Regiments and Tegeta because these all occurred outside of his tenure as public enterprises minister.

Gigaba served as public enterprises minister from November 2010 to May 2014.

"I have...been requested to inform the [public enterprises] committee of any Gupta-related contracts that were concluded during my tenure at DPE," Gigaba told MPs on Tuesday, testifying before the parliamentary inquiry into state capture.

The public enterprises portfolio committee is conducting the probe.

"This topic is challenging as the extent of Gupta-related corruption is only now surfacing. It is becoming increasingly apparent that even tenders that appeared lawful may have been tainted.

"The best I can do therefore, is to address the tenders that occurred at Eskom, Denel and Transnet, during my tenure, which have attracted significant media attention."

At Eskom, the "primary issues" Trillian, Regiments and Tegeta.

"All of these occurred outside of my tenure at DPE. I cannot therefore comment on them.

Gigaba tells #EskomInquiry majority of Gupta related contracts at SOE's were signed outside of his tenure. But repeated requests to sponsor New Age Breakfasts were inappropriate and upsetting . pic.twitter.com/hT3M2ALeXg — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) March 13, 2018

"The only interaction I had in relation to Tegeta, is when I ordered a forensic investigation in 2017 as the minister of finance," he said.

Gigaba said that during his time with public enterprises, he had "made decisions to ensure good governance".

He had also appointed people he viewed as competent.

"It has been disheartening and shocking for me to witness some of the appointments that I made years ago, and which were hailed publicly as positive appointments for Government, now being impugned. I take seriously the task of assisting this Committee in uncovering the extent of corruption that appears to have transpired.

"I am severely disappointed that those roles appear to have, in certain instances, been abused. I regret any role that I inadvertently played in the appointment of any director who subsequently failed to prioritise the interests of the relevant SOC, and more importantly, this country.

"At the time, I acted on the facts available to me, and made what I thought at the time were meritorious appointments.

"I, at all times during my DPE tenure, acted in the interests of the SOCs and of the public. At no time did I interfere with Board appointments, committee constitution, or tenders during my tenure," he said.

Brian Dames

Gigaba praised former Eskom CEO Brian Dames, saying his 2013 resignation had been a big loss to the power utility.

Gigaba said he had initially convinced Dames to stay on.

Dames was CEO when he (Gigaba) had arrived at the power utility.

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Dames'resignation from Eskom was a loss to the power utility, said Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba. #EskomInquiry pic.twitter.com/iyrnU5vLDm — Fin24 (@Fin24) March 13, 2018

"When he initially wanted to leave Eskom, I convinced him to stay on. I was not in favour of his exit from Eskom because of his capability, integrity and strong leadership, which brought stability and instilled confidence among Eskom's stakeholders."

Gigaba said he had told the board that Eskom could not afford to lose Dames in view of the massive build programme that was underway at the utility at the time, and because Eskom needed to raise capital for this programme.

"I was not in favour of Brian's exit from Eskom because of his capability, integrity and strong leadership which brought stability, and instilled confidence among Eskom's stakeholders" - Gigaba. #EskomInquiry — Fin24 (@Fin24) March 13, 2018

"It was a difficult time for Eskom, and Mr Dames was needed to maintain stability during that period."

However, there were "tensions between Mr Dames and members of the board, which could have been disruptive".

Dames had eventually resigned in 2013, "when it became clear that the tensions between him and [then board chair Zola] Tsotsi" could not be resolved.

"When Mr Dames resigned... it was a loss to the company," Gigaba said.

Gigaba on Tuesday appeared before the parliamentary inquiry into corporate governance at Eskom, vowing to give testimony "based on my memory and confidential documents provided to me".

After taking an oath in which he promised to tell the truth, Gigaba told MPs his testimony would comprise four parts.

Chairperson Daphne Ranto has read the oath which Gigaba is now taking.

"I swear that the evidence that I will give will be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but truth, so help me God," Gigaba says. #EskomInquiry — raeesa pather (@raediology) March 13, 2018

These included a response to former Eskom CEO Brian Dames' testimony before the inquiry last year; testimony on governance at Eskom; all board appointments at Eskom, Denel and Transnet; and, any alleged Gupta links to state-owned companies.

Gigaba served as public enterprises minister from November 2010 to May 2014.

During his tenure, the Eskom board was overhauled, all but two of its members replaced, and Zola Tsotsi appointed as chairman.

Gigaba was supposed to appear before the inquiry a week ago. However, he requested -- in a letter sent to inquiry chair Zukiswa Rantho -- he be granted a "reasonable extension" to allow him time to prepare.