'I Pray Mama Marah Finds Peace In Her Spirit' – Connie Ferguson On Marah Louw

Actress and producer Connie Ferguson has said she is "praying for" Marah Louw, following the latter's dramatic exit from the drama series "The Queen".

Responding to questions from SABC3's "Trending SA", Ferguson — who co-owns the show's production company, Ferguson Films, with her husband, Shona — said she wouldn't engage with Louw on a mud-slinging level.

"It's not my style. I pray Mama Marah finds peace in her spirit, and that is really all I can do for her," she said in a text message to the show's producers.

She said she was unsure what Louw's exact allegations were, and therefore found it difficult to respond.

"She would have to do better than just say she was treated like 'trash'. As with all our cast members, we have been nothing but respectful, especially to her," Ferguson added.

On Sunday, Louw took to Twitter to accuse Shona of lying about why she left the show.

On Tuesday, Louw told TshisaLive that she's hoped the matter would die down.

She said she has consulted her lawyers to determine if legal action would be necessary.

"I'm now just watching the situation," she told the publication.