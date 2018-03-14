Ramaphosa To Face Questions Over Land, Zuma's Legal Fees In Parly

President Cyril Ramaphosa will face some tough questions in Parliament during his first question-and-answer session, News24 reported. He will face six questions, including questions on land and the mining charter.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane will reportedly ask for the full details of government' plan to expropriate land without compensation, while EFF leader Julius Malema wants the details of former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees.

ANC MP Sahlulele Luzipho will reportedly ask about what principles should underpin the new mining charter, while the NFP's Moses Khubisa wants to know how Ramaphosa plans to restore the public's confidence in the NPA.

ANC MP Lusizo Makhubela-Mashele wants to know about government's position on the concept of a social compact and growing the economy. The IFP's Mkhuleko Hlengwa will reportedly ask how Ramaphosa will give effect to an 18-year-old Cabinet recommendation to amend the Constitution to clarify the powers of traditional leaders, News24 reported.

According to TimesLive, Malema also wants to know "on what legal provision(s) or policy did the state rely when using state resources to fund the former president's legal costs?"

On Tuesday, it was reported that the state has spent R15.3 million on Zuma's legal fees since 2009. Ramaphosa reportedly told this to the DA in an effort to avoid a lengthy court battle with the party, which intended going to court to force government to reveal the information. Zuma had previously refused to do so.

The Presidency said on Tuesday that Zuma's legal fees were paid in line with the State Attorney's Act, and that there was no need for him to refund the state, according to News24.