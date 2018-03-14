All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Halala
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    14/03/2018 12:58 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago

    This Video Of Takkies Giving Birth Will Give You All The Feels

    Meet her baby girl, Sana Dinwiddy!

    Takkies/Instagram
    Takkies and baby Sana.

    Celebrity choreographer Takkies has shared her labour and the birth of her daughter on social media, and we're in our feels.

    The 21-minute video follows her and her husband, Chris, from the moment her water breaks to their arrival at the hospital, capturing the moments in between and then the big finale – delivery.

    Read: Takkies' Is Having A Girl, And The Reveal Is So Adorable

    Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Takkies also introduced Sana to the world.

    She said meeting her daughter was the best day of her life.

    Meet Sana:


    Also Read: In Pictures: Dear Takkies, Now We Also Want This Fit Pregnancy Glow

    .


    You can watch her arrival here:

    Welcome, baby Sana!

    MORE:celebrityEntertainmentTakkies