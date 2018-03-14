This Video Of Takkies Giving Birth Will Give You All The Feels

Celebrity choreographer Takkies has shared her labour and the birth of her daughter on social media, and we're in our feels.

The 21-minute video follows her and her husband, Chris, from the moment her water breaks to their arrival at the hospital, capturing the moments in between and then the big finale – delivery.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Takkies also introduced Sana to the world.

She said meeting her daughter was the best day of her life.

Meet Sana:



You can watch her arrival here:

Welcome, baby Sana!